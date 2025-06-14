Colors of the African Diaspora Gala Sponsor/Vendor

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About this event
• Name in event title (“Colors of the Diaspora, presented by ____”) • Stage welcome (2-min remarks) • VIP table for 8 • Logo on step-and-repeat & program cover • Dedicated e-blast + week-long social spotlight • Full-page ad in digital program ble!
• Verbal thanks from emcee • VIP table for 8 • Logo on screen loop & half-page program ad • Two social posts (FB/IG/LinkedIn)
• 4 premium seats • Logo in screen loop & quarter-page ad • Tagged “thank-you” post
Opening video “brought to you by ___” plus permanent credit on YouTube upload
On-stage shout-out before dance troupe; logo will be on performance slide.
• 2 tickets • Name listed in program & on screen • Group social shout-out
“Venue ambience courtesy of ___” in program + signage at entrance. Can be In-Kind or cash donation.
Name listed in program & website sponsor wall
• Logo inclusion on event Step-and-Repeat • Social Media Spotlights • Inclusion in swag bag AND digital booklet that will be on the TACA website and social media, and emailed to all attendees post event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!