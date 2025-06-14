Tidewater African Cultural Alliance
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Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

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Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

About this event

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Colors of the African Diaspora Gala Sponsor/Vendor

235 E Plume St

Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Ubuntu Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Name in event title (“Colors of the Diaspora, presented by ____”) • Stage welcome (2-min remarks) • VIP table for 8 • Logo on step-and-repeat & program cover • Dedicated e-blast + week-long social spotlight • Full-page ad in digital program ble!

Carnival Champion
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Verbal thanks from emcee • VIP table for 8 • Logo on screen loop & half-page program ad • Two social posts (FB/IG/LinkedIn)

Heritage Partner
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 premium seats • Logo in screen loop & quarter-page ad • Tagged “thank-you” post

Testimonial Video Sponsor
$1,250

Opening video “brought to you by ___” plus permanent credit on YouTube upload

Cultural Performance Sponsor
$1,000

On-stage shout-out before dance troupe; logo will be on performance slide.

Rhythm Supporter
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• 2 tickets • Name listed in program & on screen • Group social shout-out

Décor Sponsor
$750

“Venue ambience courtesy of ___” in program + signage at entrance. Can be In-Kind or cash donation.

Community Friend
$500

Name listed in program & website sponsor wall

Virtual Vendor
$300

• Logo inclusion on event Step-and-Repeat • Social Media Spotlights • Inclusion in swag bag AND digital booklet that will be on the TACA website and social media, and emailed to all attendees post event.

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