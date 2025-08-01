Tidewater African Cultural Alliance
Tidewater African Cultural Alliance has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

Hosted by

Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

About this event

Sales closed

Colors of the Diaspora Gala & Fundraiser Regular Price Ticketing

215 E Plume St

Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

Ready to get your seat? Your ticket will cover the cost of one African dance class without drummers. Act fast; limited quantity available!

Half Table (4)
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

We invite 4 of you to sit back and enjoy the festivities. Perfect for small groups who love to make a big splash—secure your seats, dress to impress, and dance the night away with your crew!

Pay It Forward
$100

Can't attend, but want to pay for your friend's ticket(s)? Here you go! :-) Please be sure to send us your friend's name.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!