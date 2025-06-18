Tidewater African Cultural Alliance
Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

Colors of the Diaspora Gala Online Auction

235 E Plume St, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Dance & Drum Ensemble Interactive Performance at Your Event
$350

Starting bid

The TACA Dance & Drumming Ensemble has been adding authentic African Dance to events all over the Hampton Roads/Tidewater region. Known for its versatility in offering both cultural (traditional) and contemporary (Afrobeats) dance styles, they are in demand for their unique performance, full of energetic moves and vibrant costumes, that will make your heart and soul smile. Enjoy the performance, and learn some moves!

Dance & Drum Ensemble Performance at Your event
$250

Starting bid

The TACA Dance & Drumming Ensemble has been adding authentic African Dance to events all over the Hampton Roads/Tidewater region. Known for its versatility in offering both cultural (traditional) and contemporary (Afrobeats) dance styles, they are in demand for their unique performance, full of energetic moves and vibrant costumes, that will make your heart and soul smile.

Private Dinner (4) Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

Private Dinner for Four (4) from Haitian Chef Ariette Jeanisca: The bearer of this gift certificate is entitled to a private dinner for four (4). Enjoy a special dinner created just for you and three of your family members/friends!

1 Hour West African Drumming Lesson
$100

Starting bid

You know you've always wanted to play the djembe. Here's your chance to do so with up to 3 of your friends, with one of our amazing drummers!

Dancing Daughters of the Diaspora
$100

Starting bid

One of our multi-talented dancers, Mrs. Sam (Lewis), created this original piece, using the djembe with a symbolic flag of the American Diaspora on it (photo #2) as their roots, with the footprints of our 6-10 year old dancers - the Dancing Daughters - as the fruit of the Diaspora. Comes framed.

Recycled Glass Bead Double Strand Necklace
$40

Starting bid

This beautiful statement piece was designed and created by Pangea Jewelry & Accessories especially for our gala. Add to your wardrobe or gift it to someone spacial!

African Beauty Painting
$50

Starting bid

12" x 12" original oil on canvas painted live by local artist Sevil Gulmammadova at the 2024 International Night celebrating Africa Day in Virginia Beach.

African Board Game
$30

Starting bid

It goes by many names in Africa: Awale, Aware, Ayo, Azigo, Warri, to name a few.. Considered one of the oldest board games* in the world, this fun chess-like game is what Mancala is based on. Instead of marbles, the seeds of the Wawa tree are played with strategy to see who gets the most at the end. *Comes with instructions.

Private Dinner (2) Gift Certificate
$125

Starting bid

Private Dinner for Two (2) from Haitian Chef Ariette Jeanisca: The bearer of this gift certificate is entitled to a private dinner for two (2). Enjoy a special dinner created just for you and a loved one/friend!

Gabonese Mbô Mô Mvet Sculpture
$30

Starting bid

A sculpture of the Mbô Mô Mvet," or master performer of the Fang people of Gabon, recounts the stories in a dramatic, sung fashion while playing the instrument. The performance is usually a communal event intended for social interaction and the transmission of knowledge.

Beaded Foldable Table
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful table will become a conversation piece in your home. It is adorned with tiny colorful beads showing two lions and hippos, each. Display photos, a plant, or just let it make a statement all on its own. Can be folded. Handmade in Ghana. Measures 15.5 inches x 18.5 inches; 16 inches from the floor

Kente Backpack
$50

Starting bid

The iconic cloth of Ghana, Kente, and the continent of Africa showcase this beautiful backpack. 18 inches high and 16 inches wide, with an outer pouch, 2 side pockets, a zippered compartment, and the main compartment.

Raffia Rowers
$35

Starting bid

An enchanting scene of two wooden sculptures of raffia men in a raffia boat rowing. From Gabon.

DanzStar Basket
$75

Starting bid

Personalized gift box with items for your 2-17 year old dancer! Includes: a certificate for 2 FREE dance classes; DanzStar Bear; DanzStar socks; small makeup bag; and a DanzStar keychain

Zimbabwe Fabric Art
$15

Starting bid

Hang a piece of Zimbabwe on your wall, with the beautiful scene of a mother carrying a jug on her head.

Ngui Mask
$25

Starting bid

An Ngui or Ngil mask from the Fang people of Gabon. Ngui or Ngil means "gorilla" in Fang. The mask was used in a ritual from this secret society to purify fire, and embodies fire itself.

Regal Raffia
$100

Starting bid

Standing 19 inches tall and weighing almost 5 pounds, this beautifully sculpted Ebony Queen is adorned in colorful raffia, and could be yours if you are the final bidder!

'Cow Stone' Jewelry Set
$40

Starting bid

This beautiful 3 inch square cuff and matching bracelet were painstakingly carved from a cow's horn.

Raffia Water Carrier
$35

Starting bid

Beautifully wrapped in raffia, this wooden sculpture is of a Gabonese woman fetching water.

Fabric of Africa on Canvas
$80

Starting bid

The continent of Africa is captured by colorful Ankara (African fabric) prints that will wake up any room. Canvas measures 19.75 inches wide by 26.25 inches tall.

TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet
$15

Starting bid

It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Gabon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!

Unity Bowl
$100

Starting bid

3 intertwined Ebony figures hold up the beautifully carved bowl decorated with 4 panels: a lion, an elephant, and 2 village scenes.

TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet
$15

Starting bid

It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!

Adinkra Symbols + Kente
$50

Starting bid

6 Adinkra symbols with their meanings on the reverse are surrounded by colorful Kente in this 25.5 inch high by 6.25" wide art piece.

Soweto Gospel Choir Concert Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Thanks to our friends at VA Arts Festival for donating 2 tickets to the Sun. Oct. 12 Soweto Gospel Choir concert at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News!

Masked Warrior Couple
$80

Starting bid

These colorful male and female masks are adorned with the Adinkra symbol Akofena ('sword of war'). The taller one is 23 inches and 6.5 inches wide; the other is 22.5 tall and 7 inches wide.

Three Ankara Fabric Women on Canvas
$75

Starting bid

They may be going to market or selling at the market, but they are adorned in beautiful colorful African textiles. The canvas is 28.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

Ebony Male & Female Silhouettes
$100

Starting bid

Let your creative side run wild with this 14 piece set, the smallest being 7.5 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide, and the tallest being 18.9 inches tall and 1.75 inches wide. Frame them or hang them as is on a wall. Display them in any order, from tallest to shortest or vice-versa.

Greetings from Africa Wood Carving
$75

Starting bid

This lovely 1 inch tall by 10 inches wide mother asks that you not wake up her sleeping child, wrapped in a colorful fabric.

Sankofa Wood Sculpture
$60

Starting bid

The Sankofa (return and get/fetch it in Twi) is beautifully captured in this naturally two-toned wood carving. Standing 10 inches tall and 6.5 inches at its widest, the Sankofa bird looks back to the past, while carrying the future - its egg - in its mouth.

