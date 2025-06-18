Colors of the Diaspora Gala Online Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
The TACA Dance & Drumming Ensemble has been adding authentic African Dance to events all over the Hampton Roads/Tidewater region. Known for its versatility in offering both cultural (traditional) and contemporary (Afrobeats) dance styles, they are in demand for their unique performance, full of energetic moves and vibrant costumes, that will make your heart and soul smile. Enjoy the performance, and learn some moves!
Private Dinner for Four (4) from Haitian Chef Ariette Jeanisca: The bearer of this gift certificate is entitled to a private dinner for four (4). Enjoy a special dinner created just for you and three of your family members/friends!
You know you've always wanted to play the djembe. Here's your chance to do so with up to 3 of your friends, with one of our amazing drummers!
One of our multi-talented dancers, Mrs. Sam (Lewis), created this original piece, using the djembe with a symbolic flag of the American Diaspora on it (photo #2) as their roots, with the footprints of our 6-10 year old dancers - the Dancing Daughters - as the fruit of the Diaspora. Comes framed.
This beautiful statement piece was designed and created by Pangea Jewelry & Accessories especially for our gala. Add to your wardrobe or gift it to someone spacial!
12" x 12" original oil on canvas painted live by local artist Sevil Gulmammadova at the 2024 International Night celebrating Africa Day in Virginia Beach.
It goes by many names in Africa: Awale, Aware, Ayo, Azigo, Warri, to name a few.. Considered one of the oldest board games* in the world, this fun chess-like game is what Mancala is based on. Instead of marbles, the seeds of the Wawa tree are played with strategy to see who gets the most at the end. *Comes with instructions.
Private Dinner for Two (2) from Haitian Chef Ariette Jeanisca: The bearer of this gift certificate is entitled to a private dinner for two (2). Enjoy a special dinner created just for you and a loved one/friend!
A sculpture of the Mbô Mô Mvet," or master performer of the Fang people of Gabon, recounts the stories in a dramatic, sung fashion while playing the instrument. The performance is usually a communal event intended for social interaction and the transmission of knowledge.
This beautiful table will become a conversation piece in your home. It is adorned with tiny colorful beads showing two lions and hippos, each. Display photos, a plant, or just let it make a statement all on its own. Can be folded. Handmade in Ghana. Measures 15.5 inches x 18.5 inches; 16 inches from the floor
The iconic cloth of Ghana, Kente, and the continent of Africa showcase this beautiful backpack. 18 inches high and 16 inches wide, with an outer pouch, 2 side pockets, a zippered compartment, and the main compartment.
An enchanting scene of two wooden sculptures of raffia men in a raffia boat rowing. From Gabon.
Personalized gift box with items for your 2-17 year old dancer! Includes: a certificate for 2 FREE dance classes; DanzStar Bear; DanzStar socks; small makeup bag; and a DanzStar keychain
Hang a piece of Zimbabwe on your wall, with the beautiful scene of a mother carrying a jug on her head.
An Ngui or Ngil mask from the Fang people of Gabon. Ngui or Ngil means "gorilla" in Fang. The mask was used in a ritual from this secret society to purify fire, and embodies fire itself.
Standing 19 inches tall and weighing almost 5 pounds, this beautifully sculpted Ebony Queen is adorned in colorful raffia, and could be yours if you are the final bidder!
This beautiful 3 inch square cuff and matching bracelet were painstakingly carved from a cow's horn.
Beautifully wrapped in raffia, this wooden sculpture is of a Gabonese woman fetching water.
The continent of Africa is captured by colorful Ankara (African fabric) prints that will wake up any room. Canvas measures 19.75 inches wide by 26.25 inches tall.
It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Gabon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!
3 intertwined Ebony figures hold up the beautifully carved bowl decorated with 4 panels: a lion, an elephant, and 2 village scenes.
It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!
6 Adinkra symbols with their meanings on the reverse are surrounded by colorful Kente in this 25.5 inch high by 6.25" wide art piece.
Thanks to our friends at VA Arts Festival for donating 2 tickets to the Sun. Oct. 12 Soweto Gospel Choir concert at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News!
These colorful male and female masks are adorned with the Adinkra symbol Akofena ('sword of war'). The taller one is 23 inches and 6.5 inches wide; the other is 22.5 tall and 7 inches wide.
They may be going to market or selling at the market, but they are adorned in beautiful colorful African textiles. The canvas is 28.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide.
Let your creative side run wild with this 14 piece set, the smallest being 7.5 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide, and the tallest being 18.9 inches tall and 1.75 inches wide. Frame them or hang them as is on a wall. Display them in any order, from tallest to shortest or vice-versa.
This lovely 1 inch tall by 10 inches wide mother asks that you not wake up her sleeping child, wrapped in a colorful fabric.
The Sankofa (return and get/fetch it in Twi) is beautifully captured in this naturally two-toned wood carving. Standing 10 inches tall and 6.5 inches at its widest, the Sankofa bird looks back to the past, while carrying the future - its egg - in its mouth.
