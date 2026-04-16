ColorStack at Ohio State

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ColorStack at Ohio State

ColorStack X FifthThird Bank Food

BuckeyePizza Catering item
BuckeyePizza Catering
$500

1 left!

ColorStack End-of-Semester (EOS) Event:


ColorStack.EOS() is a signature event that celebrates our members’ achievements throughout the academic year while bringing the community together for engaging activities ahead of finals. This is the organization’s largest event of the year.


Expense: $500 – Buckeye Pizza catering

7 Nooni Pizza: $125

7 Cheese Pizza: $125

7 Pepperoni Pizza: $125

7 BBQ Pizza: $125

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!