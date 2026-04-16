ColorStack X FifthThird Bank Food

ColorStack End-of-Semester (EOS) Event:





ColorStack.EOS() is a signature event that celebrates our members’ achievements throughout the academic year while bringing the community together for engaging activities ahead of finals. This is the organization’s largest event of the year.





Expense: $500 – Buckeye Pizza catering

7 Nooni Pizza: $125

7 Cheese Pizza: $125

7 Pepperoni Pizza: $125

7 BBQ Pizza: $125