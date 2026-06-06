COLOURS Awards Gala Silent Auction

Valued at $3,000, the starting bid is only at $800!





An Unforgettable Culinary Experience by Celebrity Chef Steve Lamar





Step into elegance with a bespoke, multi-course dining experience for four guests at Detroit's historic Rose Estate, former house to the Queen of Soul. This exclusive auction package features a custom menu crafted and prepared by acclaimed Executive Chef Steve Lamar, delivering a night of uncompromising luxury, exceptional flavor, and seamless service.





About the Chef

Chef Steve's expertise, honed across 50 countries and celebrated on Food Network's Guy’s Grocery Games, ensures a menu as sophisticated as your life. Winner of the 2025 People's Choice Award for Best Private Food in Canton, MI, he is based in the US and cooks for clients across 24 countries. Operating out of key luxury centers including Miami and Scottsdale, AZ, his bespoke cuisine is renowned among the Hollywood circles, Ultra High Net Worth Families, high-profile executives, and families celebrating their most important milestones.





http://Chefstevelamar.com





Chef Steve's passion for his menus, attention to detail, and incredible flavors are what guests love about him. Ultimately, his dining experiences are designed to help you leave more present, delighted, and connected. What else do you get for this private experience?

4 Course curated menu

Signature Cocktail

Fine Wine

Transportation to and from the Estate

Private Tour of Estate

Perfect for an anniversary, proposal or to impress that client from out of town.