COLOURS Awards Gala Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $3,000, the starting bid is only at $800!
An Unforgettable Culinary Experience by Celebrity Chef Steve Lamar
Step into elegance with a bespoke, multi-course dining experience for four guests at Detroit's historic Rose Estate, former house to the Queen of Soul. This exclusive auction package features a custom menu crafted and prepared by acclaimed Executive Chef Steve Lamar, delivering a night of uncompromising luxury, exceptional flavor, and seamless service.
About the Chef
Chef Steve's expertise, honed across 50 countries and celebrated on Food Network's Guy’s Grocery Games, ensures a menu as sophisticated as your life. Winner of the 2025 People's Choice Award for Best Private Food in Canton, MI, he is based in the US and cooks for clients across 24 countries. Operating out of key luxury centers including Miami and Scottsdale, AZ, his bespoke cuisine is renowned among the Hollywood circles, Ultra High Net Worth Families, high-profile executives, and families celebrating their most important milestones.
Chef Steve's passion for his menus, attention to detail, and incredible flavors are what guests love about him. Ultimately, his dining experiences are designed to help you leave more present, delighted, and connected. What else do you get for this private experience?
Perfect for an anniversary, proposal or to impress that client from out of town.
Starting bid
An exclusive opportunity to own a deck of the limited first edition autographed set of playing cards, "The Dirty Deck", accompanied with two autographed 8x10" fine art prints, and a collection of decal stickers. From Douglas Michael Studio
Starting bid
Valued at $200 - A gift basket of fine wines, hand carved tray for nibbles, wine glasses, and $100 in gift certificates to Kacha Thai in Royal Oak. Love from our board member Bill.
Starting bid
Multiple Trips available! By bidding, you secure your trip at $750. Winners have 12 months to book their trip and 18 months to travel
Escape to Vidanta Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Nestled between lush jungle and white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers access to sparkling pools, diverse dining, a full-service spa, and nearby Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses. Spend your days exploring jungle trails, relaxing at the beach, or enjoying the Jungala Aqua Experience water park. In the evening, take in the magic of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ—Latin America’s only resident Cirque show—just steps from the resort.
Starting bid
Multiple Trips available! By bidding, you secure your trip at $750. Winners have 12 months to book their trip and 18 months to travel
Escape to Vidanta Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Nestled between lush jungle and white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers access to sparkling pools, diverse dining, a full-service spa, and nearby Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses. Spend your days exploring jungle trails, relaxing at the beach, or enjoying the Jungala Aqua Experience water park. In the evening, take in the magic of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ—Latin America’s only resident Cirque show—just steps from the resort.
Starting bid
Value at $2,500
Multiple Trips available! By bidding, you secure your trip at $750. Winners have 12 months to book their trip and 18 months to travel
Escape to Vidanta Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Nestled between lush jungle and white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers access to sparkling pools, diverse dining, a full-service spa, and nearby Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses. Spend your days exploring jungle trails, relaxing at the beach, or enjoying the Jungala Aqua Experience water park. In the evening, take in the magic of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ—Latin America’s only resident Cirque show—just steps from the resort.
Starting bid
Valued at $250
A Complimentary One-Night Stay in an Executive King Room with two Seasonal Cocktails and Continental Breakfast for two.
Starting bid
Valued at $500
Complimentary One Day Rental of any Event Space Including: The HUB Meeting Room, The Vinyl Room, The Vibe Patio or the Bridge Pool Lounge.
Starting bid
Total Value: $500
REVEL IN EXCELLENCE $200 Gift Certificate
A stylish departure from tradition, Revel Steak embraces steakhouse elegance without the formality. Expect to find traditional dishes and attentive yet relaxed service in the comfortably modern dining room. Dining room or bar, pre-show, special occasion, or midweek, Revel Steak is Detroit's steakhouse destination.
Overnight Stay at Motor City Casino
YOUR ESCAPE FROM THE EVERYDAY
With a world-class hotel, a luxurious spa and fitness center, fine and casual dining, live music, and the hottest gaming in town you'll find your kind of entertainment right here at MotorCity Casino Hotel.
Starting bid
Valued at $750 - Own a piece of the Detroit Pistons legacy with this Jalen Duren jersey. Wear it, frame it, or add it to your sports cave!
Jalen Duren is the starting center for the Detroit Pistons and one of the NBA’s most promising young big men. Selected 13th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft after a standout season at the University of Memphis, Duren has quickly become a cornerstone of Detroit’s young core with his elite rebounding, rim protection, and explosive athleticism. Despite his youth, he has already earned NBA All-Rookie honors and established himself as a dominant presence in the paint. Known for his relentless energy, powerful finishes, and team-first mentality, Duren represents the next generation of Pistons basketball and the bright future of the franchise.
Starting bid
Valued at $400 - Own a piece of the Detroit Pistons legacy with this Tobias Harris basketball. Shoot some hoops, display it, or add it to your sports cave!
Tobias Harris is a veteran NBA forward and a key leader for the Detroit Pistons. Originally selected 19th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Tennessee, Harris has built a distinguished 15-year professional career known for his consistency, versatility, and leadership. A dependable scorer and respected locker-room presence, he returned to Detroit in 2024 and played an instrumental role in the Pistons' resurgence, helping guide one of the NBA's youngest rosters with his experience and professionalism. Off the court, Harris is recognized for his philanthropic work and commitment to community impact, making him a respected figure both in basketball and beyond.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Perfect gift for Father’s Day and that Michigan Dad! Includes decanter with U of M stopper, and two glasses.
Starting bid
Valued at $300 - This certificate entitles the bearer to a private, one hour consultation focused on your organizations talent acquisition strategy. Topics may include hiring process design, sourcing strategy, employer branding, workforce planning, or any TA challenge your team is navigating.
Starting bid
The portrait certificate is valued at $1,250. $250 covers the session fee, and $1,000 (which covers an 11x14 with full artistry) will be applied to their portrait selection.
Starting bid
The portrait certificate is valued at $1,250. $250 covers the session fee, and $1,000 (which covers an 11x14 with full artistry) will be applied to their portrait selection.
Starting bid
The portrait certificate is valued at $1,250. $250 covers the session fee, and $1,000 (which covers an 11x14 with full artistry) will be applied to their portrait selection.
Starting bid
Plants are valued at $125. They enjoy moist soil, humidity, and bright but indirect sunlight. Perfect for a shaded patio or solarium in your home. These plants are valued at $125, but you can bid on one of these centerpieces starting at $40!
If you receive confirmation of highest bid at the close of the auction, please pick up your plant from the designated table when you leave.
Starting bid
Plants are valued at $125. They enjoy moist soil, humidity, and bright but indirect sunlight. Perfect for a shaded patio or solarium in your home. These plants are valued at $125, but you can bid on one of these centerpieces starting at $40!
If you receive confirmation of highest bid at the close of the auction, please pick up your plant from the designated table when you leave.
Starting bid
Plants are valued at $125. They enjoy moist soil, humidity, and bright but indirect sunlight. Perfect for a shaded patio or solarium in your home. These plants are valued at $125, but you can bid on one of these centerpieces starting at $40!
If you receive confirmation of highest bid at the close of the auction, please pick up your plant from the designated table when you leave.
Starting bid
Plants are valued at $125. They enjoy moist soil, humidity, and bright but indirect sunlight. Perfect for a shaded patio or solarium in your home. These plants are valued at $125, but you can bid on one of these centerpieces starting at $40!
If you receive confirmation of highest bid at the close of the auction, please pick up your plant from the designated table when you leave.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!