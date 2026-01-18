Colt Baseball Booster Club's Silent Auction

The perfect fusion of performance and feel. The all-new 2026 Louisville Slugger Atlas™ Hybrid (-3) BBCOR Baseball Bat brings our Al-optimized EVOKE Alloy Barrel technology to a two-piece bat for the first time, delivering optimized exit velocities along the length of the barrel. The huge alloy barrel is paired with a premium composite handle via the groundbreaking ARXI (Active Response Connection) System, a lighter and stiffer connection that allows a longer, higher-performing barrel. With a balanced swing weight that helps generate explosive bat speed, Atlas Hybrid gives you the confidence to attack any pitch with authority.FEATURES

EVOKE Alloy Barrel

Designed with the help of artificial intelligence using thousands of computer simulations, resulting in an optimized

wall design along the entire length of the barrel.

ARX1 Connection System

An all-new connection system that allows for a higher-performing.

Jonger barrel compared to traditional two-piece designs.

XPND Performance End Cap

Improves performance toward the end of the barrel, increasing

the size of the sweet spot.

Pro Design Knob Taper

Improves comfort, control & leverage with tapered construction

integrated with the handle beneath the grip

Premium LS Pro Comfort Grip™

Creates ultimate tack and cushion

Balanced Swing Weight

For the ultimate combination of swing speed

and power output. Retail Value $399.99