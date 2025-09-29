Colt Coeur 15th Anniversary Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy a stylish Brooklyn getaway with a 1-night stay in a Studio King Room at the Wythe Hotel, the boutique hotel housed in a converted waterfront factory with stunning views of Manhattan. Cap off your evening with a round of cocktails at Bar Blondeau, the hotel’s celebrated rooftop bar, known for its inventive drinks and panoramic skyline. A perfect night of luxury, relaxation, and unforgettable views.
Details: Black out dates include all weekends and holidays, offer expires 8/1/2026.
Estimated Value: 500+
Donated by: Wythe Hotel
Two premium tickets to The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. A 21st century Les Miserablés, The Surgeon and Her Daughters is an epic and intimate play about family, grief, and how we stay afloat amidst seemingly insurmountable odds. Diving unflinchingly into the ‘melting pot’ that is New York City, the play explores the slipperiness of truth and justice; the thorniness of honor and redemption, and the sensation of being a crab at the bottom of the barrel.
Details: Performances run November 23rd, 2025 - December 20th. Not valid for Opening Night 11/29.
Estimated Value: $150+
Donated by: Colt Coeur Theater Company
Escape to the charm of Vermont with an overnight stay in a deluxe king room at the Inns of Dorset, where timeless New England elegance meets modern comfort. Also includes season tickets (season to be announced soon!) at the award winning Dorset Theater Festival. A perfect retreat for rest, relaxation, and a taste of Vermont hospitality.
Details: Blackout dates apply. Redeemable in Summer of 2026. Transportation not included.
Estimated Value: $525
Donated by: Inns of Dorset & Dorset Theater Festival
Meet in person or by zoom with award winning educator Meg Campbell for up to two hours of private counseling with your child to map a plan for the road to college. Open to students in grades 6-10, because summer plans are an integral part of college planning. Meg holds a bachelor's from Harvard-Radcliffe, Master's in Education from Boston University and C.A.S. from Harvard Graduate School of Education. A former Lecturer at Harvard Graduate School of Education where she served on the Admissions Committee, Meg is founder of EL Education where she served as director for 9 years. She founded and served as Head of School at Boston's Codman Academy Charter School, the only K-12 school inside a community health center. Admission to the school is by lottery and alumni, all first generation, have graduated from a range of schools including. Barnard, Bryn Mawr, Boston College, Dartmouth, Holy Cross, Northeastern and Union. Meg has also worked privately with students seeking admission to college and medical school. Let Meg work with you and your student to design a game plan for a successful college search, regardless of where you are in the process.
Estimated Value: $500
Donated by: Meg Campbell
Unlock the best of theater with a 4-Flex Membership to Atlantic Theater Company's 2025/2026 season. Enjoy four flexible tickets to any performances, giving you the freedom to experience a diverse lineup of groundbreaking productions at your convenience. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in top-tier theater!
Details: To be used Fall 2025-Spring 2026. Expires July 31, 2026. Two tickets per production. Tickets subject to availability.
Estimated Value: $270
Donated by: Atlantic Theater Company
Get expert advice with a 1-Hour Zoom audition coaching session featuring Sendhil Ramamurthy! Refine your craft and gain invaluable insights from the acclaimed actor in a personalized, virtual setting. Perfect for actors looking to elevate their auditions to the next level.
Details: To be scheduled at Sendhil’s convenience.
Estimated Value: Priceless!
Donated by: Sendhil Ramamurthy
Hit the courts with actor Sendhil Ramamurthy in a friendly tennis match! Enjoy a game with a charming celebrity while sharing your love for the sport. It’s a unique opportunity for an unforgettable experience on and off the court.
Details: To be scheduled at Sendhil’s convenience.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Donated by: Sendhil Ramamurthy
Discover the power of breathwork, heat, and cold at Othership, a premier wellness space designed to expand your mind and restore your body. With five passes, you can experience their signature guided sessions, saunas, and ice baths—an invigorating journey for stress relief, focus, and renewal.
Details: Passes must be used by one person, and expire within three months. Redeemable at Flatiron or Williamsburg locations.
Estimated Cost: $285+
Donated by: Othership
Don’t miss the chance to experience Ragtime on Broadway, the sweeping musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All are grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold on to it.
With this package, you’ll receive two tickets to a performance of this iconic and deeply moving musical, plus the special opportunity to enjoy a post-show drink with cast member Rodd Cyrus (Juilliard, Group 52). Hear firsthand about the artistry and process behind bringing this timeless American story to life on stage.
Details: Available Performance Dates (select one) -November 6, 7, 13, or 14.
Estimated Value: Tickets: $250+
Donated by: Lincoln Center Theater with Rodd Cyrus
Get ready for an outrageously fun night out with two tickets to Heathers: The Musical, the darkly comic cult hit based on the 1989 film. This high-energy show follows Veronica Sawyer as she maneuvers high school’s brutal social hierarchy, caught between the cruel but popular Heathers and the dangerously charming J.D. Filled with sharp wit, catchy songs, and over-the-top characters, Heathers is an endlessly entertaining satire of teen angst, popularity, and power.
Details: Vouchers available for performances Monday through Thursday.
Expires 1/22/2026.
Estimated Value: $360
Donated by: Annie Graney
Unplug, unwind, and reconnect with nature during a four-night stay at a charming log cabin on Sleepy Hollow Lake in the Hudson Valley, just 2.5 hours north of NYC. Nestled in a serene lakefront community, this 3-bed, 3-bath retreat blends rustic character with modern comforts—including a sunlit living space, fully equipped kitchen, cozy family room, and wrap-around porch.
Wake up to quiet mornings by the water, grab a canoe or kayak for a paddle off the private dock, and gather by the firepit under starlit skies. Explore nearby Hudson, Kingston, and Catskill for art, dining, and river views, or head to Hunter and Windham for skiing in winter.
This is more than a stay—it’s a full Hudson Valley sanctuary for rest, adventure, and memory-making.
Details: To be scheduled on mutually agreed upon dates
Estimated Value: $1200
Donated by: Ana Nogueira and Nicholas Blaemire
Enjoy a memorable lunch with Steven Levenson, a founding member of Colt Coeur, at the chic Brooklyn restaurant Rucola. Levenson is the acclaimed playwright and screenwriter behind hits like Dear Evan Hansen. Engage in inspiring conversation and gain unique insights into his creative process. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to dine with a brilliant mind in the world of theatre and film!
Details: To be scheduled directly with Steven at his convenience.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Donated by: Steven Levenson
Savor an unforgettable meal at Massawa, the oldest Ethiopian restaurant in the United States. Located in the heart of Morningside Heights, Massawa has been family-owned since 1988 and is beloved for its warm hospitality and authentic cuisine. Enjoy a flavorful feast of traditional Ethiopian dishes—rich stews, fragrant spices, and injera bread—while experiencing a true New York institution that has been bringing people together for decades.
Use by January 31st, 2026.
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Massawa Restaurant
Dive into a unique theatrical experience with two tickets to On Beckett at the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Klein Theatre. In this intimate, one-man evening, Tony Award–winning actor and master clown Bill Irwin presents his lifelong dialogue with Samuel Beckett’s work—melding physical humor, verbal wit, and emotional resonance as he mines selections from Waiting for Godot, Texts for Nothing, and beyond.
Details: Please note that this performance is in Washington D.C and hotel and transportation are not provided. More details from production to come. Show runs Feb 11th-March 15th, 2026.
Estimated Value: $180+
Experience the revolutionary phenomenon that changed Broadway forever! Enjoy two exclusive house seats to Hamilton — Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical that blends history, hip-hop, and heart in an unforgettable theatrical event. A truly once-in-a-lifetime view of one of the most celebrated productions of all time. Don’t throw away your shot — place your bid and be part of Broadway history, all while supporting Colt Coeur’s artistic and educational programs.
Details: Performance date to be arranged with the winner- after December 1st.
Estimated Value: $430+
Donated By: Steven Levenson
Enjoy two tickets to Classic Stage Company’s highly anticipated New York revival of The Baker’s Wife, featuring Academy Award–winner Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), this romantic, rarely seen musical tells the story of love, temptation, and the power of fresh-baked bread in a small French village.
Details: to be scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date. Closes Dec 21th, 2025.
Estimated value: $250
