Colt Coeur 15th Anniversary Auction

Meet in person or by zoom with award winning educator Meg Campbell for up to two hours of private counseling with your child to map a plan for the road to college. Open to students in grades 6-10, because summer plans are an integral part of college planning. Meg holds a bachelor's from Harvard-Radcliffe, Master's in Education from Boston University and C.A.S. from Harvard Graduate School of Education. A former Lecturer at Harvard Graduate School of Education where she served on the Admissions Committee, Meg is founder of EL Education where she served as director for 9 years. She founded and served as Head of School at Boston's Codman Academy Charter School, the only K-12 school inside a community health center. Admission to the school is by lottery and alumni, all first generation, have graduated from a range of schools including. Barnard, Bryn Mawr, Boston College, Dartmouth, Holy Cross, Northeastern and Union. Meg has also worked privately with students seeking admission to college and medical school. Let Meg work with you and your student to design a game plan for a successful college search, regardless of where you are in the process.

Estimated Value: $500

Donated by: Meg Campbell