Morning Creek Foundation

Offered by

Morning Creek Foundation

About the memberships

Colt Community Sponsorships 2026-27

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Renews yearly on: July 1

Cost

$5,000


Banner

One 5ft x 3ft banner at the ESS Gate


One 5ft x 3ft banner at the School Parking Entrance Fence, 


One 3 ft x 2 ft banner at the Lower field back gate 



Gold Sponsorship
$3,500

Renews yearly on: June 30

Cost: $3,500


One 5ft x 3ft banner at the ESS Gate


One 3 ft x 2 ft banner at the school parking lot entrance  

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

Renews yearly on: June 30

Cost: $1,500


One 3 ft x 2 ft banner at the school parking lot entrance  

Partner Sponsorship
$500

Renews yearly on: June 30

Cost: $500

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