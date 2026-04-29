Colt Community Sponsorships 2026-27

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
Cost
$5,000
Banner
One 5ft x 3ft banner at the ESS Gate
One 5ft x 3ft banner at the School Parking Entrance Fence,
One 3 ft x 2 ft banner at the Lower field back gate
Renews yearly on: June 30
Cost: $3,500
One 5ft x 3ft banner at the ESS Gate
One 3 ft x 2 ft banner at the school parking lot entrance
Renews yearly on: June 30
Cost: $1,500
One 3 ft x 2 ft banner at the school parking lot entrance
Renews yearly on: June 30
Cost: $500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!