Colts Club's Gala Silent Auction 2025

Starting bid
Contains: El Camino golf bag w/ club logo, Cleveland RTZ Adapt 56* Wedge, Imperial Connemara logo hats (4), 12 Srixon Soft Feel club logo balls, and four rounds of golf at Connemara. Valued at $650
Starting bid
Gift package includes a selection of bourbon, glassware, and other Town Branch branded mechandise. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Carrier residential heating and cooling system (up to five tons), valued at $15,000
Starting bid
5 night stay in a VIP chalet for dogs or cats! Valued at $425
Starting bid
-4 free box meals, -2 free lemonades, -2 free kids combos, small cooler, -2 tshirts, -2 hats, -4 koozies, -2 pens anmd -2 keychains.
Starting bid
Includes setup and take down. Value: $175
Starting bid
Includes: custom West football bag, West Football towel, West Football blanket, and West Football hat. Value: $200
Starting bid
This special experience includes: a one night stay for two in the Ann Catherine room in The Homestead Bed and Breakfast, (2) general admission tickets to Eli Young Band concert, and (1) signed bottle from Master Distiller Wally Dant. Valued at: $400
Starting bid
Valued at $275
Starting bid
Includes: 4 tickets to Dollywood, 4 tickets to Soaky Mountain Waterpark and 2 nights at Red Roof Plus in a superior room. Value: $800
Starting bid
Includes two premium bottles of bourbon, two glasses, two coasters, and a table book.Value: $250
Starting bid
Valued at $385
Starting bid
Valued at $565
Starting bid
Includes: round of golf for 4 players, including carts. Max time: 4 hours, 15 mins. Value: $800
Starting bid
Valued at $195
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Includes 4 weeks of digital billboard advertising. Artwork and layout included. Valued at $2000
Starting bid
Valued at $650
Starting bid
Includes: Hydrafacial, Firming and Toning Cream, and Brightening Treatment Pads.
Starting bid
Includes: Gift Card to Bliss on Brannon ($50), Gift Card to Luxor Nails ($25), and bottle of Prosecco ($50). Valued: $125
Starting bid
Valued at $1200
Starting bid
Valued at $250 (online only)
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Includes: Signature Glow Facial and various products. Valued at $150
Starting bid
6 days/6 nights in a four bedroom villa in Cabo San Lucas. Includes full service concierge. *flights not included. Valued at $14,000. (18 month travel window).
Starting bid
6 days/6 nights in a four bedroom villa in Costa Rica or Belize (winners choice). Includes full service concierge. *flights not included. Valued at $12,000. (18month travel window).
Starting bid
Luxury Big 5 (Lion, Leopard, Elephant, Buffalo and Rhino)
Safari in South Africa Private Game Reserve.
• 5 days/ 5 nights for two people in two luxury safari camps
with daily game drives.
*Flights not included
• Sunday check-in, Friday check-out.
• Transfers not included (approx. $400 round trip from the
Johannesburg airport).
• All meals & lodging in the photo camp with limited alcohol at meals.
• 18 month trip travel window from event date.
Valued at $8,900
Starting bid
From the Diamond Gallery. Valued at $450
Starting bid
From the Diamond Gallery. Valued at $450
Starting bid
Includes: EH Taylor, Blanton's and Stag bottles. Value: $475
Starting bid
Valued at $150, made from Kentucky bourbon barrel staves
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Includes various products and a gloss, cut and style with Grace at Bombshell Salon. Valued at $150
Starting bid
Valued at: $150
Starting bid
3 sessions of personal training and workout gear. Valued at $330
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Includes 2 club level passes and dinner at the Whiskey Club for an agreed upon exhibition game. Parking pass on High Street. Valued at $400.
Starting bid
Includes 6 seats for Saturday, August 30th. Valued at $420
Starting bid
Includes (2) lower level tickets to UK vs. Oklahoma on Feb. 3, 2026, signed John Wall jersey (verified by JSA), and a blue and white waxed basketball. Valued at over $550.
Starting bid
Includes 10 year Old Rip Van Winkle, Blanton's, Single Barrel Four Roses. Valued at $1,000
Starting bid
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Contains various products from Plainview Farms. Valued at $150
Starting bid
Contains Basil Hayden Bourbon and various other Kentucky proud items. Valued at $150
Starting bid
Includes farm tour for 10 people (agreed upon date) and a halter worn by Good Magic. Valued at $300
Starting bid
Assistant to Coach Marsh for an agreed upon date! Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Assistant to Coach Allen for an agreed upon date! Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift card to Public Well. Valued at $40
Starting bid
14/20 Gold filled necklace, value: $95
