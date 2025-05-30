Colts Club's Gala Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by

Connemara Golf Package
$150

Starting bid

Contains: El Camino golf bag w/ club logo, Cleveland RTZ Adapt 56* Wedge, Imperial Connemara logo hats (4), 12 Srixon Soft Feel club logo balls, and four rounds of golf at Connemara. Valued at $650

Town Branch Gift Package
$75

Starting bid

Gift package includes a selection of bourbon, glassware, and other Town Branch branded mechandise. Valued at $250

Pure Heating and Air Carrier residential HVAC system
$1,000

Starting bid

Carrier residential heating and cooling system (up to five tons), valued at $15,000

Bluegrass Pet Chalet
$125

Starting bid

5 night stay in a VIP chalet for dogs or cats! Valued at $425

Canes Gift Basket item
Canes Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

-4 free box meals, -2 free lemonades, -2 free kids combos, small cooler, -2 tshirts, -2 hats, -4 koozies, -2 pens anmd -2 keychains.

Balloon Arch (Custom)
$75

Starting bid

Includes setup and take down. Value: $175


West Football Swag Bag
$75

Starting bid

Includes: custom West football bag, West Football towel, West Football blanket, and West Football hat. Value: $200

The Log Still Distillery Experience
$125

Starting bid

This special experience includes: a one night stay for two in the Ann Catherine room in The Homestead Bed and Breakfast, (2) general admission tickets to Eli Young Band concert, and (1) signed bottle from Master Distiller Wally Dant. Valued at: $400

One Night Stay at the Trail Hotel (on the Bourbon Trail)
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $275

Pigeon Forge Basket
$200

Starting bid

Includes: 4 tickets to Dollywood, 4 tickets to Soaky Mountain Waterpark and 2 nights at Red Roof Plus in a superior room. Value: $800

Four Roses Gift Basket item
Four Roses Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Includes two premium bottles of bourbon, two glasses, two coasters, and a table book.Value: $250

Teen Driver Package-4 classes item
Teen Driver Package-4 classes
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $385

Teen Driver Package-6 classes item
Teen Driver Package-6 classes
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $565

Keene Trace Golf Package item
Keene Trace Golf Package
$150

Starting bid

Includes: round of golf for 4 players, including carts. Max time: 4 hours, 15 mins. Value: $800

2 hour gym rental/Birthday party at Off Main item
2 hour gym rental/Birthday party at Off Main
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $195

Jimmy Johns Catering (up to 10 people)
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Jersey Mike's Catering for 12
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $250

Digital Billboard from Lamar Advertising
$250

Starting bid

Includes 4 weeks of digital billboard advertising. Artwork and layout included. Valued at $2000

Co2 Laser Treatment from the Lift Bar
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $650

Skincare Package from Plastic Surgeons of Lexington
$150

Starting bid

Includes: Hydrafacial, Firming and Toning Cream, and Brightening Treatment Pads.

Girls Day Package
$75

Starting bid

Includes: Gift Card to Bliss on Brannon ($50), Gift Card to Luxor Nails ($25), and bottle of Prosecco ($50). Valued: $125

One Year Membership to CORE Fitness
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $1200

Marksbury Farm Online Store
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $250 (online only)

Jeff Ruby's Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $250

Hourglass Aesthetics Glow Basket
$75

Starting bid

Includes: Signature Glow Facial and various products. Valued at $150

Cabo San Lucas Trip for 8 (Primus Villas)
$5,500

Starting bid

6 days/6 nights in a four bedroom villa in Cabo San Lucas. Includes full service concierge. *flights not included. Valued at $14,000. (18 month travel window).

Costa Rica or Belize for 8 (Primus Villas)
$4,800

Starting bid

6 days/6 nights in a four bedroom villa in Costa Rica or Belize (winners choice). Includes full service concierge. *flights not included. Valued at $12,000. (18month travel window).

Safari for 2 in South Africa (Primus Villas)
$2,900

Starting bid

Luxury Big 5 (Lion, Leopard, Elephant, Buffalo and Rhino)

Safari in South Africa Private Game Reserve.

• 5 days/ 5 nights for two people in two luxury safari camps

with daily game drives.

*Flights not included

• Sunday check-in, Friday check-out.

• Transfers not included (approx. $400 round trip from the

Johannesburg airport).

• All meals & lodging in the photo camp with limited alcohol at meals.

• 18 month trip travel window from event date.

Valued at $8,900

14k and Sterling Silver Keeneland Bracelet
$100

Starting bid

From the Diamond Gallery. Valued at $450

Sterling Silver Football Bracelet
$100

Starting bid

From the Diamond Gallery. Valued at $450

Bourbon Basket item
Bourbon Basket
$150

Starting bid

Includes: EH Taylor, Blanton's and Stag bottles. Value: $475

Bourbon Barrel Art
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $150, made from Kentucky bourbon barrel staves

Kentucky Wood Sign item
Kentucky Wood Sign
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Bombshell Hair Basket item
Bombshell Hair Basket
$75

Starting bid

Includes various products and a gloss, cut and style with Grace at Bombshell Salon. Valued at $150

Three Month Membership to Elite Fitness item
Three Month Membership to Elite Fitness
$75

Starting bid

Valued at: $150

Aspire Fitness item
Aspire Fitness
$100

Starting bid

3 sessions of personal training and workout gear. Valued at $330

Mark Stoops Signed Football item
Mark Stoops Signed Football
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $150

UK Basketball Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Includes 2 club level passes and dinner at the Whiskey Club for an agreed upon exhibition game. Parking pass on High Street. Valued at $400.

UK Football Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Includes 6 seats for Saturday, August 30th. Valued at $420

UK Fan Package
$200

Starting bid

Includes (2) lower level tickets to UK vs. Oklahoma on Feb. 3, 2026, signed John Wall jersey (verified by JSA), and a blue and white waxed basketball. Valued at over $550.

Bourbon Basket
$200

Starting bid

Includes 10 year Old Rip Van Winkle, Blanton's, Single Barrel Four Roses. Valued at $1,000

Entrapment Rare Canadian Whiskey item
Entrapment Rare Canadian Whiskey
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $400

$75

Starting bid

Contains various products from Plainview Farms. Valued at $150

Kentucky Proud Basket item
Kentucky Proud Basket
$75

Starting bid

Contains Basil Hayden Bourbon and various other Kentucky proud items. Valued at $150

Hill N Dale Farm Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes farm tour for 10 people (agreed upon date) and a halter worn by Good Magic. Valued at $300

Assistant to Coach Marsh for the day! item
Assistant to Coach Marsh for the day!
$100

Starting bid

Assistant to Coach Marsh for an agreed upon date! Value: Priceless!

Assistant to Coach Allen for the day! item
Assistant to Coach Allen for the day!
$100

Starting bid

Assistant to Coach Allen for an agreed upon date! Value: Priceless!

Art Print by Kayla Weber
$25

Starting bid

Night Out in Nicholasville item
Night Out in Nicholasville
$25

Starting bid

Gift card to Public Well. Valued at $40

CREATED "He Walks With Me" Necklace
$50

Starting bid

14/20 Gold filled necklace, value: $95

