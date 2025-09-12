Columbia Basin Nonprofit Association

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Columbia Basin Nonprofit Association

About the memberships

Columbia Basin Nonprofit Association's Memberships

501c3 - Operating Budget less than $250,000
$50

Valid until May 14, 2027

Annual dues include all education session and networking opportunities for up to 3 members of your organization at all events (pre-registration requested).

501c3 - Operating Budget $250,000 and higher
$100

Valid until May 14, 2027

Annual dues include all education session and networking opportunities for up to 3 members of your organization at all events (pre-registration requested).

Affiliate Membership
$250

Valid until May 14, 2027

Any individual, business, or nonprofit organization that are not charities that is interested in the purpose and affairs of this Corporation shall be eligible for Affiliate membership, subject to any additional standards that may be set from time to time by the Board of Directors. In order to be an Affiliate, individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that are not charities shall pay annual dues in accordance with such policies and rates as the Board of Directors establishes from time to time. Affiliate members are not voting members.

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