Columbia Basin Nonprofit Association's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
Annual dues include all education session and networking opportunities for up to 3 members of your organization at all events (pre-registration requested).
Valid until May 14, 2027
Annual dues include all education session and networking opportunities for up to 3 members of your organization at all events (pre-registration requested).
Valid until May 14, 2027
Any individual, business, or nonprofit organization that are not charities that is interested in the purpose and affairs of this Corporation shall be eligible for Affiliate membership, subject to any additional standards that may be set from time to time by the Board of Directors. In order to be an Affiliate, individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that are not charities shall pay annual dues in accordance with such policies and rates as the Board of Directors establishes from time to time. Affiliate members are not voting members.
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