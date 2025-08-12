Columbia County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

Grovetown, GA
Columbia County NAACP Member admission grants one CC NAACP Member entry to the Freedom Fund Banquet.
General Admission grants one individual entry to the Freedom Fund Banquet.
Get a table for a group of eight and enjoy the evening!
As a Champion Sponsor, you will be included on all event materials, including invitations, programs and banners. This sponsorship level grants a VIP table for eight, with access to inclusion in press releases and social media promotions.
As an Advocate Level Sponsor, you will be recognized as sponsor on selected event materials and signage.
You will also receive a table for eight at the event. You will be acknowledgment in the program and will receive a Social Media shout-out leading up to the event.
As a Supporter Level Sponsor, you will receive recognition in the
event program.You will also have reserved seating for four at the event.
As a Friend Level Sponsor you will be recognized as a friend of the Columbia County NAACP at the event. You will also receive reserved seating for two at the event. You will also be acknowledged in the event program.
This full-page advertisement in our digital program offers an exceptional opportunity to showcase your business, organization, or product. Placed within a prominent section of the digital program, your ad will stand out, amplifying your reach and impact. Whether you're promoting a special offer, launching a new product, or building awareness, this full-page placement is ideal for making a lasting impression. Upon purchase of your digital ad space, please email your finished digital ad to [email protected]. Thank you!
Seize the opportunity to showcase your business, organization, or product in our digital program with a half-page advertisement. Strategically placed in a key section, your ad will capture attention and enhance your visibility. Whether you are spotlighting a special offer, introducing a new product, or increasing awareness, this half-page placement is ideal for creating a lasting impact. Don't miss out on the chance to make a lasting impression! Upon purchase of your digital ad space, please email your finished digital ad to [email protected]. Thank you!
Unlock the potential of your business with a quarter-page ad in our digital program! Positioned for maximum impact, your advertisement will attract attention and elevate your visibility. Whether promoting a special offer, launching a new product, or increasing awareness, this prime placement is ideal for making a lasting impression. Seize this opportunity to leave a lasting impression! Upon purchase of your digital ad space, please email your finished digital ad to [email protected]. Thank you!
Maximize your business potential with a business card ad in our digital program! Your ad will capture attention and enhance your brand presence. Perfect for showcasing special offers, launching new products, or boosting awareness—this slot is your chance to make a memorable impact. Don’t miss this opportunity to stand out! Upon purchase of your digital ad space, please email your finished digital ad to [email protected]. Thank you!
