Columbia Fencing Parent Association
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Columbia Fencing Parent Association

About this event

Sales closed

Columbia High School Fencing Auction

Pick-up location

53 Glenview Rd, South Orange Village, NJ 07079, USA

Hammit Bryant Leather Wallet item
Hammit Bryant Leather Wallet
$110

Starting bid

Black pebbled leather continental wallet with 10 card slots, an ID window, zippered pocket and detachable wristlet. Comes with dust bag. Donated by Maker & Muse. VALUE: $275

SOJO Day Spa - 2 Passes item
SOJO Day Spa - 2 Passes
$70

Starting bid

Complimentary admission for 2 to SOJO Day Spa includes access to all pools, baths, saunas and bath houses. Donated by SOJO Day Spa. VALUE: $200

Driving Lessons item
Driving Lessons
$100

Starting bid

6 hours of driving instruction. Donated by Don-Tre Driving School. VALUE: $540

Grill Master Package item
Grill Master Package
$50

Starting bid

Includes 5 piece Fire Magic stainless steel grilling tool set and $50 gift card to N&K Prime. Donated by Fire Magic and N&K Prime.VALUE: $165

Pilates Pals Package item
Pilates Pals Package
$80

Starting bid

Month of Unlimited Pilates for Two and 2 pairs of grip socks. Donated by Club Pilates.VALUE: $618

Pet Portrait Session item
Pet Portrait Session
$80

Starting bid

Win a pet portrait - in studio, home or on location. The 60-minute session includes an online gallery from which you will choose an 8x10 archival print. Additional files or prints can be purchased. Donated by Julia Maloof Verderosa. VALUE: $350

College Coach Consultation item
College Coach Consultation item
College Coach Consultation
$80

Starting bid

Initial admission consultation (75 minutes) with Christina Taber-Kewene. Donated by CTK. VALUE: $425

Cannaboss Lady Package item
Cannaboss Lady Package
$60

Starting bid

Includes: $100 gift certificate, consultation with the CannaBoss Lady, Branded beanie, Branded long sleeve shirt, lip balm compact with mirror, lighter. Donated by Elevated by the Cannaboss Lady. VALUE: $200

Corner Slice Gift Card item
Corner Slice Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Corner Slice. Donated by the Park Family.

Lorena's Gift Card in Custom Tote item
Lorena's Gift Card in Custom Tote
$50

Starting bid

$100 Lorena's gift card packaged in custom tote with original photograph by fencer Saanvi Rohatgi. Donated by the Gupta/Rohatgi Family. VALUE: $130

Complete Car Detailing Service item
Complete Car Detailing Service
$60

Starting bid

Complete Car Detailing Service. Donated by GLEAMR. VALUE: $200

Spring Refresh Package item
Spring Refresh Package
$80

Starting bid

$50 gift card at LUXE45 women's boutique, $50 gift card at Ceru women's boutique, $40 gift card at Moxie Salon, $15 manicure gift card at Kim's Nails, $75 Lipstick Consultation . Donated by LUXE45, Ceru, Moxie, Kim's Nails and Rebecca Kirkwood Beauty. VALUE: $230

GameChanger Fitness Package item
GameChanger Fitness Package
$80

Starting bid

1 month of fitness classes, Lululemon fanny pack, book, collagen, protein. Donated by GameChanger South Orange. Value: $600

Supermarket Snacks and More item
Supermarket Snacks and More
$50

Starting bid

Trader Joe's gift bag, $50 Costco card, $50 Shop Rite card. Donated by Trader Joes, Costco and ShopRite. VALUE: $150

Two Tickets to Birdland item
Two Tickets to Birdland
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to an upcoming show at Birdland, NYC's premier jazz club. Good for Birdland Jazz Club or Birdland Theater between now and December 30, 2026. Donated by SO resident Ryan Paternite, Managing Partner of Birdland Jazz Club & Theater. VALUE: $100

Olympic Fencing Tracksuit and Team USA T-Shirt item
Olympic Fencing Tracksuit and Team USA T-Shirt
$60

Starting bid

Women's USA Fencing Tracksuit and Team USA Men's T-Shirt from 2024 Paris Olympics. 1/4 Zip Jacket Size WM XL (fits like WM L), Pants Size M, T- shirt Men's Size M. Donated by Olympic foil fencer Jackie Dubrovich/Polaris Fencing. VALUE: $200.

Barn Bird Kitchen Gift Card item
Barn Bird Kitchen Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift card to Barn Bird Kitchen. Donated by the Onugha family.

Baker Street Yoga Package item
Baker Street Yoga Package
$70

Starting bid

3 Yoga classes at BSY, Jade Harmony yoga mat, 2 yoga blocks. Donated by BSY. Value: $275

Bites and Books Package item
Bites and Books Package
$60

Starting bid

$100 Barn Bird Kitchen Gift Card, $50 St. James Gate Gift Card, $10 Words Bookstore Gift Card, Donated by St. James Gate, Barn Bird Kitchen and Words Bookstore.

90-Minute Energy Healing Session item
90-Minute Energy Healing Session
$50

Starting bid

Includes oracle card reading, chakra alignment, and custom guided meditation with reiki and sound healing. Donated by Kristie Goldstein. VALUE: $225.

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