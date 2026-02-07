Columbia High School Fencing Auction

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Starting bid
Black pebbled leather continental wallet with 10 card slots, an ID window, zippered pocket and detachable wristlet. Comes with dust bag. Donated by Maker & Muse. VALUE: $275
Starting bid
Complimentary admission for 2 to SOJO Day Spa includes access to all pools, baths, saunas and bath houses. Donated by SOJO Day Spa. VALUE: $200
Starting bid
6 hours of driving instruction. Donated by Don-Tre Driving School. VALUE: $540
Starting bid
Includes 5 piece Fire Magic stainless steel grilling tool set and $50 gift card to N&K Prime. Donated by Fire Magic and N&K Prime.VALUE: $165
Starting bid
Month of Unlimited Pilates for Two and 2 pairs of grip socks. Donated by Club Pilates.VALUE: $618
Starting bid
Win a pet portrait - in studio, home or on location. The 60-minute session includes an online gallery from which you will choose an 8x10 archival print. Additional files or prints can be purchased. Donated by Julia Maloof Verderosa. VALUE: $350
Starting bid
Initial admission consultation (75 minutes) with Christina Taber-Kewene. Donated by CTK. VALUE: $425
Starting bid
Includes: $100 gift certificate, consultation with the CannaBoss Lady, Branded beanie, Branded long sleeve shirt, lip balm compact with mirror, lighter. Donated by Elevated by the Cannaboss Lady. VALUE: $200
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Corner Slice. Donated by the Park Family.
Starting bid
$100 Lorena's gift card packaged in custom tote with original photograph by fencer Saanvi Rohatgi. Donated by the Gupta/Rohatgi Family. VALUE: $130
Starting bid
Complete Car Detailing Service. Donated by GLEAMR. VALUE: $200
Starting bid
$50 gift card at LUXE45 women's boutique, $50 gift card at Ceru women's boutique, $40 gift card at Moxie Salon, $15 manicure gift card at Kim's Nails, $75 Lipstick Consultation . Donated by LUXE45, Ceru, Moxie, Kim's Nails and Rebecca Kirkwood Beauty. VALUE: $230
Starting bid
1 month of fitness classes, Lululemon fanny pack, book, collagen, protein. Donated by GameChanger South Orange. Value: $600
Starting bid
Trader Joe's gift bag, $50 Costco card, $50 Shop Rite card. Donated by Trader Joes, Costco and ShopRite. VALUE: $150
Starting bid
Two tickets to an upcoming show at Birdland, NYC's premier jazz club. Good for Birdland Jazz Club or Birdland Theater between now and December 30, 2026. Donated by SO resident Ryan Paternite, Managing Partner of Birdland Jazz Club & Theater. VALUE: $100
Starting bid
Women's USA Fencing Tracksuit and Team USA Men's T-Shirt from 2024 Paris Olympics. 1/4 Zip Jacket Size WM XL (fits like WM L), Pants Size M, T- shirt Men's Size M. Donated by Olympic foil fencer Jackie Dubrovich/Polaris Fencing. VALUE: $200.
Starting bid
$100 Gift card to Barn Bird Kitchen. Donated by the Onugha family.
Starting bid
3 Yoga classes at BSY, Jade Harmony yoga mat, 2 yoga blocks. Donated by BSY. Value: $275
Starting bid
$100 Barn Bird Kitchen Gift Card, $50 St. James Gate Gift Card, $10 Words Bookstore Gift Card, Donated by St. James Gate, Barn Bird Kitchen and Words Bookstore.
Starting bid
Includes oracle card reading, chakra alignment, and custom guided meditation with reiki and sound healing. Donated by Kristie Goldstein. VALUE: $225.
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