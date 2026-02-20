Columbia PTO's Spring Basket Raffle

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4 tickets to visit Western Reserve Historical Society.
Tickets good at the Cleveland History Center located in University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio or Hale Farm & Village located in Bath, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
$20 Gift Card to Famous Dave's Restaurant
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Mitchell's Ice Cream - $20 Gift Card
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Altitude Jump Park includes:
Jump socks (4)
1 hour Jump Passes (4)
Small Icee Coupons (4)
Altitude Jump Park is located in Elyria, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Sgt. Clean Car Wash - 3 Months of Unlimited Car Washes
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
4 Tickets in the Lower Bowl for a Cleveland Charge Basketball game for the 2026-2027 Regular Season. Cleveland Charge games are located in Cleveland, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
8 Tickets to a Cleveland Captains Baseball Game for the 2026 Regular Season
Lake County Captains play in Eastlake, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
2 Tickets to The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame located in Cleveland, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
4 Tickets to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History located in University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
4 Tickets to Holden Forests & Gardens.
Tickets good to visit either Cleveland Botanical Gardens in University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio or Holden Arboretum located in Kirtland, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
2 Tickets for a Regularly Scheduled Narrated Sightseeing Tour on the GoodTimes III Cruise Ship. GoodTimes III cruises from Cleveland, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
A day of fun at Snow Trails for 2 guests include each of the following for each guest:
Snow Trails is located in Mansfield, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Kendra Scott Iridescent Bar Necklance.
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Autographed Mini Football signed by Cleveland Browns player Jack Conklin
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Squishmallow Basket #1 includes the following:
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Squishmallow Basket #2 includes the following:
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
$250 Gift Certificate to Forever 22 Med Spa.
Forever 22 Med Spa is located in Valley City, Ohio.
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
6 Concert Tickets for Music Box Supper Club.
Music Box Supper Club is located in Cleveland, Ohio.
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
2 Tickets to a Cleveland Monsters Hockey Game. Seats will be located in the lower bowl.
Cleveland Monsters Hockey games are played in Cleveland, Ohio.
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
4 Tickets to visit the Great Lakes Science Center.
Great Lakes Science Center is located in Cleveland, Ohio
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
4 Tickets to a Lake Erie Crushers Baseball Game for the 2026 season.
The Lake Erie Crushers are located in Avon, Ohio.
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
4 Tickets to an Akron Rubber Ducks Baseball Game for the 2026 season.
The Akron Rubber Ducks are located in Akron, Ohio.
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Pamper your family dog with the following package:
Donated by Little River Pet Resort located in Columbia Station
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Raising Cane's Gift Basket includes the following:
Basket donated by Raising Cane's in Strongsville.
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
First Watch Gift Basket includes:
Basket donated by the First Watch Restaurant in Strongsville.
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
Cavs Fan Pack donated by the Cleveland Cavaliers includes:
The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.
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