Columbia PTO

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Columbia PTO

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Columbia PTO's Spring Basket Raffle

4 Tickets - Western Reserve Historical Society item
4 Tickets - Western Reserve Historical Society
$2

4 tickets to visit Western Reserve Historical Society.


Tickets good at the Cleveland History Center located in University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio or Hale Farm & Village located in Bath, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Famous Dave's Restaurant - $20 Gift Card item
Famous Dave's Restaurant - $20 Gift Card
$2

$20 Gift Card to Famous Dave's Restaurant


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Mitchell's Ice Cream - $20 Gift Card item
Mitchell's Ice Cream - $20 Gift Card
$2

Mitchell's Ice Cream - $20 Gift Card


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Altitude Trampoline Park for 4 Guests item
Altitude Trampoline Park for 4 Guests item
Altitude Trampoline Park for 4 Guests
$2

Altitude Jump Park includes:

Jump socks (4)

1 hour Jump Passes (4)

Small Icee Coupons (4)


Altitude Jump Park is located in Elyria, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.


Sgt Clean Car Wash - 3 Months Unlimited Car Washes item
Sgt Clean Car Wash - 3 Months Unlimited Car Washes
$2

Sgt. Clean Car Wash - 3 Months of Unlimited Car Washes


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

4 Tickets - Cleveland Charge Basketball item
4 Tickets - Cleveland Charge Basketball
$2

4 Tickets in the Lower Bowl for a Cleveland Charge Basketball game for the 2026-2027 Regular Season. Cleveland Charge games are located in Cleveland, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

8 Tickets - Lake County Captains Baseball Game item
8 Tickets - Lake County Captains Baseball Game
$2

8 Tickets to a Cleveland Captains Baseball Game for the 2026 Regular Season


Lake County Captains play in Eastlake, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

2 Tickets - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame item
2 Tickets - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
$2

2 Tickets to The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame located in Cleveland, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

4 Tickets - Cleveland Museum of Natural History item
4 Tickets - Cleveland Museum of Natural History
$2

4 Tickets to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History located in University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

4 Tickets - Holden Forests & Gardens item
4 Tickets - Holden Forests & Gardens
$2

4 Tickets to Holden Forests & Gardens.


Tickets good to visit either Cleveland Botanical Gardens in University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio or Holden Arboretum located in Kirtland, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

2 Tickets - GoodTime III Sightseeing Tour item
2 Tickets - GoodTime III Sightseeing Tour
$2

2 Tickets for a Regularly Scheduled Narrated Sightseeing Tour on the GoodTimes III Cruise Ship. GoodTimes III cruises from Cleveland, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Day of Fun at Snow Trails for 2 Guests item
Day of Fun at Snow Trails for 2 Guests
$2

A day of fun at Snow Trails for 2 guests include each of the following for each guest:

  • All Day Lift Tickets for Skiiing/Snowboarding
  • Equipment Rental
  • Lessons for 2 guests ages 9+

Snow Trails is located in Mansfield, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Kendra Scott Iridescent Bar Necklace item
Kendra Scott Iridescent Bar Necklace
$2

Kendra Scott Iridescent Bar Necklance.


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Autographed Mini Football - Jack Conklin item
Autographed Mini Football - Jack Conklin item
Autographed Mini Football - Jack Conklin item
Autographed Mini Football - Jack Conklin
$2

Autographed Mini Football signed by Cleveland Browns player Jack Conklin


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Squishmallow Basket #1 item
Squishmallow Basket #1 item
Squishmallow Basket #1
$2

Squishmallow Basket #1 includes the following:

  • Squishmallow slippers size 13/1
  • Squishmallow 6 pack socks size S/M
  • Squishmallow Sketchbook
  • Snackimal Shark w/Hershey bar
  • Snackimal Lobster w/Pringles can

The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Squishmallow Basket #2 item
Squishmallow Basket #2 item
Squishmallow Basket #2
$2

Squishmallow Basket #2 includes the following:

  • Squishmallow slippers size 2/3
  • Squishmallow 6 pack socks size M/L
  • Squishmallow Sketchbook
  • Snackimal Hedgehog w/Mentos
  • Snackimal Platypus w/Subway Cookie

The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

$250 Gift Certificate - Forever 22 Med Spa item
$250 Gift Certificate - Forever 22 Med Spa
$2

$250 Gift Certificate to Forever 22 Med Spa.


Forever 22 Med Spa is located in Valley City, Ohio.


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

6 Concert Tickets - Music Box Supper Club item
6 Concert Tickets - Music Box Supper Club
$2

6 Concert Tickets for Music Box Supper Club.


Music Box Supper Club is located in Cleveland, Ohio.


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

2 Tickets - Cleveland Monsters Hockey Game item
2 Tickets - Cleveland Monsters Hockey Game
$2

2 Tickets to a Cleveland Monsters Hockey Game. Seats will be located in the lower bowl.


Cleveland Monsters Hockey games are played in Cleveland, Ohio.


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

4 Tickets - Great Lakes Science Center item
4 Tickets - Great Lakes Science Center
$2

4 Tickets to visit the Great Lakes Science Center.


Great Lakes Science Center is located in Cleveland, Ohio


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

4 Tickets - Infield Tickets to Lake Erie Crusher Game item
4 Tickets - Infield Tickets to Lake Erie Crusher Game
$2

4 Tickets to a Lake Erie Crushers Baseball Game for the 2026 season.


The Lake Erie Crushers are located in Avon, Ohio.


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

4 Tickets - Akron Rubber Ducks Baseball Game item
4 Tickets - Akron Rubber Ducks Baseball Game
$2

4 Tickets to an Akron Rubber Ducks Baseball Game for the 2026 season.


The Akron Rubber Ducks are located in Akron, Ohio.


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Dog Pampering & Overnight Stay item
Dog Pampering & Overnight Stay
$2

Pamper your family dog with the following package:


  • 1 night of boarding with tuck-in service
  • A bath & brush with blow dry services
  • Two homemade room service treats
  • A relaxing walk in the woods

Donated by Little River Pet Resort located in Columbia Station


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Raising Cane's Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket
$2

Raising Cane's Gift Basket includes the following:

  • lunch box
  • hat
  • stuffed animal
  • chapstick
  • pad of paer
  • coozie
  • gift card

Basket donated by Raising Cane's in Strongsville.


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

First Watch Gift Basket item
First Watch Gift Basket
$2

First Watch Gift Basket includes:

  • $40 gift card
  • Tumbler
  • Cookbook
  • Avocado Socks

Basket donated by the First Watch Restaurant in Strongsville.


The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

Cavs Fan Pack item
Cavs Fan Pack
$2

Cavs Fan Pack donated by the Cleveland Cavaliers includes:

  • Adult XL Cavs T-shirt
  • Cavs White Hat
  • Cavs Reusable bag
  • Cavs Pen
  • Cavs Pencil
  • Cavs Sticker
  • Cavs bracelet

The price is per entry into this drawing, please select the quantity of entries you would like to purchase.

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