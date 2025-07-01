Columbia River Chapter, NSDAR's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Regular membership is $77 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), and Chapter ($15).
Total is $15 (Chapter) because the Life Membership one-time lump sum that you already paid takes care of your National and State dues.
The President General’s Project Fund contribution is encouraged for all members to be included with their dues per our Chapter Standing Rules.
Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but have a connection or want to support Columbia River Chapter in addition.
You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75), a materials and postage fee ($20), and a year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), and Chapter ($15).
Only choose this item if your membership has lapsed and you are in communication with the registrar or treasurer who have asked you to submit this.
Printed hard copy of Columbia River Chapter Yearbook for 2025-2026
Postage to have your printed Chapter Yearbook mailed to you
Please add if you wish to have a printed copy of the monthly (12 times) newsletter mailed to you.
Sponsor a wreath through Columbia River Chapter for $17.00 each. You may order as many as you wish. This will be our 11th year at Sunset Gardens in Richland.
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. This fund is for Chapter Patriotic Committees projects and activities.
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. This fund is for Chapter Historic Preservation Committees projects and activities.
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. These funds are for Chapter Education Committees projects and activities.
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100.
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. Use of these funds for projects and activities are determined by the Chapter.
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. These funds are for the projects and activities of the Membership Committee.
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. These funds will support the general administration of the Chapter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!