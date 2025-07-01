Columbia River Chapter, NSDAR's Shop

Columbia River Chapter, NSDAR

Regular Membership Dues item
Regular Membership Dues
$77

Regular membership is $77 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), and Chapter ($15).

Life Member Chapter Dues item
Life Member Chapter Dues
$15

Total is $15 (Chapter) because the Life Membership one-time lump sum that you already paid takes care of your National and State dues.

President General's Project Fund item
President General's Project Fund
$2.50

The President General’s Project Fund contribution is encouraged for all members to be included with their dues per our Chapter Standing Rules.

Associate Member Chapter Dues item
Associate Member Chapter Dues
$15

Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but have a connection or want to support Columbia River Chapter in addition.

Prospective Member Application Fees item
Prospective Member Application Fees
$172

You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75), a materials and postage fee ($20), and a year's dues for National ($52), State ($10), and Chapter ($15).

Reinstatement fee item
Reinstatement fee
$10

Only choose this item if your membership has lapsed and you are in communication with the registrar or treasurer who have asked you to submit this.

Chapter Yearbook - Printed item
Chapter Yearbook - Printed
$13

Printed hard copy of Columbia River Chapter Yearbook for 2025-2026

Yearbook Mailing Postage item
Yearbook Mailing Postage
$3

Postage to have your printed Chapter Yearbook mailed to you

Chapter Newsletter Printed and Postage item
Chapter Newsletter Printed and Postage
$18

Please add if you wish to have a printed copy of the monthly (12 times) newsletter mailed to you.

Wreaths Across America Donation item
Wreaths Across America Donation
$17

Sponsor a wreath through Columbia River Chapter for $17.00 each. You may order as many as you wish. This will be our 11th year at Sunset Gardens in Richland.

Chapter Patriotism Fund Donation item
Chapter Patriotism Fund Donation
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. This fund is for Chapter Patriotic Committees projects and activities.

Chapter Historic Preservation Fund Donation item
Chapter Historic Preservation Fund Donation
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. This fund is for Chapter Historic Preservation Committees projects and activities.

Chapter Education Fund Donation item
Chapter Education Fund Donation
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. These funds are for Chapter Education Committees projects and activities.

Chapter Sunshine Fund item
Chapter Sunshine Fund
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100.

Chapter Special Events Donation item
Chapter Special Events Donation
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. Use of these funds for projects and activities are determined by the Chapter.

Chapter Membership Committee Donation item
Chapter Membership Committee Donation
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. These funds are for the projects and activities of the Membership Committee.

Columbia River Chapter General Fund Donation item
Columbia River Chapter General Fund Donation
$10

Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100. These funds will support the general administration of the Chapter.

