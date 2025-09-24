Columbia Swag Shop

$
Our grey universal shirt option, offered in youth and adult sizes up to 3XL!
SAILORS, THESE ARE APPROVED TO WEAR TO WORK!! 🥳
Our brown universal shirt option, offered in youth and adult sizes up to 3XL!
Perfect addition to your Christmas tree! This ornament doesn't only serve as a reminder of your sailor, but also how special their job is!
estimated size: 50x70in
Want something you can have out all year supporting your sailor? Look no further, this blanket is exactly what you are looking for!
IF YOU ONLY PUT ORNAMENTS IN YOUR ORDER, THIS SHIPPING OPTION IS FOR YOU! THIS SHIPPING OPTION IS FOR ORNAMENTS ONLY!
TSHIRT IN YOUR ORDER, OR TSHIRTS AND ORNAMENTS? CHOOSE THIS OPTION! THIS SHIPPING OPTION ALLOWS TSHIRTS AND ORNAMENTS TO BE SHIPPED TOGETHER!
BLANKET IN YOUR ORDER? BLANKET, TSHIRT AND ORNAMENTS? THIS OPTION ALLOWS ALL ITEMS IN SHOP TO BE SHIPPED TOGETHER!
PLEASE SELECT SAME AMOUNT AS NUMBER OF BLANKETS PURCHASED
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing