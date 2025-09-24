eventClosed

Columbia Swag Shop

addExtraDonation

$

Grey Shirt item
Grey Shirt
$25

Our grey universal shirt option, offered in youth and adult sizes up to 3XL!

Brown Shirt item
Brown Shirt
$25

SAILORS, THESE ARE APPROVED TO WEAR TO WORK!! 🥳
Our brown universal shirt option, offered in youth and adult sizes up to 3XL!

Ornament item
Ornament
$25

Perfect addition to your Christmas tree! This ornament doesn't only serve as a reminder of your sailor, but also how special their job is!

Blanket item
Blanket
$70

estimated size: 50x70in


Want something you can have out all year supporting your sailor? Look no further, this blanket is exactly what you are looking for!

ORNAMENT SHIPPING item
ORNAMENT SHIPPING
$12

IF YOU ONLY PUT ORNAMENTS IN YOUR ORDER, THIS SHIPPING OPTION IS FOR YOU! THIS SHIPPING OPTION IS FOR ORNAMENTS ONLY!

TSHIRT SHIPPING item
TSHIRT SHIPPING
$22

TSHIRT IN YOUR ORDER, OR TSHIRTS AND ORNAMENTS? CHOOSE THIS OPTION! THIS SHIPPING OPTION ALLOWS TSHIRTS AND ORNAMENTS TO BE SHIPPED TOGETHER!

COMPLETE SHIPPING item
COMPLETE SHIPPING
$30

BLANKET IN YOUR ORDER? BLANKET, TSHIRT AND ORNAMENTS? THIS OPTION ALLOWS ALL ITEMS IN SHOP TO BE SHIPPED TOGETHER!

PLEASE SELECT SAME AMOUNT AS NUMBER OF BLANKETS PURCHASED

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing