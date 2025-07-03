Columbiana County Humane Society Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lego Whitehouse building set. All bags sealed except one. All Legos in box. complete set
"Trixie" in box from Breyerfest 2006 summer carnival set #711206 only 3-4 inches long
" Causin' a Commotion" From Breyer collectors club 2003 Peruvian Paso #576 Buckskin and bold black mare
Well cared for and preserved projector and accessories. Included: Eastman Kodak projector in original case 22 slide carousels with 80 slots each. Metal slide storage container Slide viewing Case with vintage book/pamphlets on working with slides
Wooden Cigar Box
Reo Crest Sheffield Stainless Steel Carving Set Set includes fork, two knives and original carving instructions.
2003 Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter Movable parts
3 Disney VHS Tapes Anastasia Special Edition Beauty and the Beast Robin Hood
Vintage electric dish for heating baby food and serving. Never used in original box
4 pieces: (3) quart size (1) 10x8 baking dish
Antique child's wheelchair. Is foldable and wheels work well.
Made in Brazil 1978 for Avon
No markings
This was a standard uniform for people that delivered Pepsi. Set is new in sealed bags. Uniform shirt (15- 15 1/2) neck with Pepsi patch Blue work pants 34 waist Baseball cap Pepsi car license plate
Katharine Huette 24% Lead crystal small glasses Set of 6
Sturdy brass plated sundial. Will look great in a garden as a beautiful decoration.
Small rectangle backing dish. Loaf dish
Hansel and Gretel thermometer. Knob at top spins the characters in and out of the cabin
White wicker bassinet has folding legs with wheels for easy moving Legs tuck easily and wheels move smoothly Top shade cover moves and can be removed.
Metal advertisement signs. Great to decorate mancave or garage.
