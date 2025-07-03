eventClosed

Columbiana County Humane Society Silent Auction

1825 S Lincoln Ave, Salem, OH 44460, USA

Lego Whitehouse Building Set
Lego Whitehouse Building Set
$5

Lego Whitehouse building set. All bags sealed except one. All Legos in box. complete set

Breyerfest Horse "Trixie"
Breyerfest Horse "Trixie"
$5

"Trixie" in box from Breyerfest 2006 summer carnival set #711206 only 3-4 inches long

Breyer's Horse "Causin' a Commotion"
Breyer's Horse "Causin' a Commotion"
$5

" Causin' a Commotion" From Breyer collectors club 2003 Peruvian Paso #576 Buckskin and bold black mare

Large Eastman Kodak Vintage Slide Projector and Accessories
Large Eastman Kodak Vintage Slide Projector and Accessories
$10

Well cared for and preserved projector and accessories. Included: Eastman Kodak projector in original case 22 slide carousels with 80 slots each. Metal slide storage container Slide viewing Case with vintage book/pamphlets on working with slides

Excalibur Cigar Box
Excalibur Cigar Box
$1

Wooden Cigar Box

Reo Crest Sheffield Stainless Steel Carving Set
Reo Crest Sheffield Stainless Steel Carving Set
$1

Reo Crest Sheffield Stainless Steel Carving Set Set includes fork, two knives and original carving instructions.

2003 Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter
2003 Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter
$1

2003 Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter Movable parts

Old Pal Minnow Bucket
Old Pal Minnow Bucket
$1

Glasbake Green Daisy Divided Baking Dish
Glasbake Green Daisy Divided Baking Dish
$1

3 Disney VHS Tapes item
3 Disney VHS Tapes
$1

3 Disney VHS Tapes Anastasia Special Edition Beauty and the Beast Robin Hood

Vintage 1969 Calendar Dish Towel item
Vintage 1969 Calendar Dish Towel
$1

1970's Electric Baby Food Dish
1970's Electric Baby Food Dish
$1

Vintage electric dish for heating baby food and serving. Never used in original box

Corning Ware L'Echolote Design Baking Dishes
Corning Ware L'Echolote Design Baking Dishes
$10

4 pieces: (3) quart size (1) 10x8 baking dish

Antique Chi1ld's Wheelchair Foldable
Antique Chi1ld's Wheelchair Foldable
$10

Antique child's wheelchair. Is foldable and wheels work well.

1978 Avon Stein - Rainbow Trout
1978 Avon Stein - Rainbow Trout
$1

Made in Brazil 1978 for Avon

Beer Stein Mug
Beer Stein Mug
$1

No markings

Aqua Velva Promotional Beer Stein
Aqua Velva Promotional Beer Stein
$1

Vintage Pepsi-Cola Delivery Person Uniform
Vintage Pepsi-Cola Delivery Person Uniform
$5

This was a standard uniform for people that delivered Pepsi. Set is new in sealed bags. Uniform shirt (15- 15 1/2) neck with Pepsi patch Blue work pants 34 waist Baseball cap Pepsi car license plate

6 Antique Cordial Glasses - Lead Crystal
6 Antique Cordial Glasses - Lead Crystal
$1

Katharine Huette 24% Lead crystal small glasses Set of 6

Brass Plated Sundial
Brass Plated Sundial
$5

Sturdy brass plated sundial. Will look great in a garden as a beautiful decoration.

Vintage Shoehorn item
Vintage Shoehorn
$1

Anchor Hocking Fire King Milk Glass Meadow Green Pattern
Anchor Hocking Fire King Milk Glass Meadow Green Pattern
$1

Small rectangle backing dish. Loaf dish

Antique Hansel and Gretel Weather Wizard
Antique Hansel and Gretel Weather Wizard
$5

Hansel and Gretel thermometer. Knob at top spins the characters in and out of the cabin

Antique Wicker Bassinet
Antique Wicker Bassinet
$1

White wicker bassinet has folding legs with wheels for easy moving Legs tuck easily and wheels move smoothly Top shade cover moves and can be removed.

Metal Advertisement Signs - Tobacco
Metal Advertisement Signs - Tobacco
$1

Metal advertisement signs. Great to decorate mancave or garage.

