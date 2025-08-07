Columbiana County Silent Auction - August Back-to School and Vintage

Salem Humane Society Inc

Writing Pack item
$1

Starting bid

Pack contains pack of fine point markers, 20 #2 pencils, highlighters, mechanical pencils and pack of lead, pens.

3 Disney VHS Tapes item
$1

Starting bid

3 Disney VHS Tapes
Anastasia
Special Edition Beauty and the Beast
Robin Hood

Vintage 1969 Calendar Dish Towel item
$1

Starting bid

Teach Pack item
$1

Starting bid

This pack is great for the teachers. Contains: 1blackboard sticker for wall, pack of 50 rulers, multi pack of glue sticks, highlighters, pens, 7 fabric book covers, 4 canvas pen pouches, 2 clipboards.

Preschool Pack #2 item
$1

Starting bid

New wooden puzzles with numbers and colors

Dorm Pack item
Dorm Pack
$1

Starting bid

Assortment of items perfect for the dorm. Microwave popcorn maker, folding pocket organizer, pink and white slip on furry slipper sz 8-9, blue basket great for shower tote or storage.

Antique Chi1ld's Wheelchair Foldable item
Antique Chi1ld's Wheelchair Foldable
$10

Starting bid

Antique child's wheelchair. Is foldable and wheels work well.

1978 Avon Stein - Rainbow Trout item
1978 Avon Stein - Rainbow Trout
$1

Starting bid

Made in Brazil 1978 for Avon

6 Antique Cordial Glasses - Lead Crystal item
6 Antique Cordial Glasses - Lead Crystal
$1

Starting bid

Katharine Huette
24% Lead crystal small glasses
Set of 6

Vintage Shoehorn item
$1

Starting bid

Antique Wicker Bassinet item
Antique Wicker Bassinet
$1

Starting bid

White wicker bassinet has folding legs with wheels for easy moving
Legs tuck easily and wheels move smoothly
Top shade cover moves and can be removed.

Columbia Winter Coat item
Columbia Winter Coat
$10

Starting bid

Columbia fall/winter coat. Size S - Women. Faux fur lined. Hood. New with tags. Retail $150

Excalibur Cigar Box item
Excalibur Cigar Box
$1

Starting bid

Wooden Cigar Box

Metal Advertisement Signs - Tobacco item
Metal Advertisement Signs - Tobacco
$1

Starting bid

Metal advertisement signs. Great to decorate mancave or garage.

Antique Desk item
Antique Desk
$10

Starting bid

Solid wood. Dimensions 30 1/2" wide, 40" tall, 17" deep. Fold down table for writing or laptop. Pull out drawer. Multiple storage compartments inside of desktop

Girl School Pack item
Girl School Pack
$1

Starting bid

This pack is great for at young girl. Purple galaxy print bookbag, green bee lunch bag. green leopard pencil bag, pink pencil bag with pink pencils.

Beer Stein Mug item
Beer Stein Mug
$1

Starting bid

No markings

(2) Linen Covered Bulletin Board item
$1

Starting bid

Two linen covered bulletin boards. Purrfect for posting all your important papers.

Pre-School Pack #1 item
$1

Starting bid

New in plastic packages. 2 wooden puzzles of butterfly and clock. Also a dinosaur book with bubble pop-ups

Paper Pack item
$1

Starting bid

Pack contains: 2 packages of wide rule paper, 4 wide rule notebooks, 2 packages of notebook dividers.

Aqua Velva Promotional Beer Stein item
Aqua Velva Promotional Beer Stein
$1

Starting bid

(24) Tri-Fold Presentation Boards item
(24) Tri-Fold Presentation Boards
$5

Starting bid

This is a case of 24 Tri-fold stand-up presentation boards. Plenty for all those science fair projects

Women's Sz 9 Ankle Cowboy Boot item
Women's Sz 9 Ankle Cowboy Boot
$1

Starting bid

New boots - Women's size 9

