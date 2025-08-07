Columbiana County Silent Auction - August Back-to School and Vintage

Hosted by
Pack contains pack of fine point markers, 20 #2 pencils, highlighters, mechanical pencils and pack of lead, pens.
3 Disney VHS Tapes
Anastasia
Special Edition Beauty and the Beast
Robin Hood
This pack is great for the teachers. Contains: 1blackboard sticker for wall, pack of 50 rulers, multi pack of glue sticks, highlighters, pens, 7 fabric book covers, 4 canvas pen pouches, 2 clipboards.
New wooden puzzles with numbers and colors
Assortment of items perfect for the dorm. Microwave popcorn maker, folding pocket organizer, pink and white slip on furry slipper sz 8-9, blue basket great for shower tote or storage.
Antique child's wheelchair. Is foldable and wheels work well.
Made in Brazil 1978 for Avon
Katharine Huette
24% Lead crystal small glasses
Set of 6
White wicker bassinet has folding legs with wheels for easy moving
Legs tuck easily and wheels move smoothly
Top shade cover moves and can be removed.
Columbia fall/winter coat. Size S - Women. Faux fur lined. Hood. New with tags. Retail $150
Wooden Cigar Box
Metal advertisement signs. Great to decorate mancave or garage.
Solid wood. Dimensions 30 1/2" wide, 40" tall, 17" deep. Fold down table for writing or laptop. Pull out drawer. Multiple storage compartments inside of desktop
This pack is great for at young girl. Purple galaxy print bookbag, green bee lunch bag. green leopard pencil bag, pink pencil bag with pink pencils.
No markings
Two linen covered bulletin boards. Purrfect for posting all your important papers.
New in plastic packages. 2 wooden puzzles of butterfly and clock. Also a dinosaur book with bubble pop-ups
Pack contains: 2 packages of wide rule paper, 4 wide rule notebooks, 2 packages of notebook dividers.
This is a case of 24 Tri-fold stand-up presentation boards. Plenty for all those science fair projects
New boots - Women's size 9
