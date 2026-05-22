Columbiana Patriot Games

Join us and Columbiana Softball for a home run derby competition in Firestone Park on Monday, June 29th at 5pm.





The Home Run Derby will be divided into two divisions: Men & Women. The women's competition will precede the men's competition.





Winners will be awarded special Patriot Games 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place medals and all participants will be given an official Patriot Games t-shirt that shows off our premier tier sponsors.