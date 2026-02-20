Columbine Volleyball Boosters

Offered by

Columbine Volleyball Boosters

About the memberships

Columbine Volleyball Sponsorships

The "Backline Booster" Honorable Mention
$100
  • Digital "Spotlight": A dedicated post to a fan or supporter on the team's social media (Instagram/Facebook) featuring a photo of them at a game.
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$500

Support Columbine Rebels Volleyball and gain community visibility!


Bronze Sponsors receive recognition across our website and at our concession stand throughout the Fall season. Your contribution helps fund essential equipment, team development, and travel opportunities for our student-athletes.


Benefits include:

  • Sponsor Name & Logo displayed on the Columbine Volleyball Website (Aug – Dec)
  • Sponsor Name & Logo displayed at the Concession Stand (Aug – Oct)


Your support directly impacts our athletes and program. Thank you for partnering with Columbine Volleyball Boosters!

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$750

Boost your brand while supporting local student-athletes!


Silver Sponsors receive digital exposure plus all Bronze level benefits. This level is perfect for businesses seeking community visibility and social media reach.


Benefits include:

  • Sponsor Name & Logo on the Columbine Volleyball Website (Aug – Dec)
  • Sponsor Name & Logo displayed at the Concession Stand (Aug – Oct)
  • One Sponsor Advertisement post on:
  • Columbine Volleyball Instagram (750+ followers)
  • Columbine Volleyball Facebook (600+ followers) (1x per season, Aug – Oct)

Thank you for helping make our season successful!

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Maximize your exposure and support student-athletes at every home match!


Gold Sponsors receive high-visibility print advertising plus all Silver level benefits — reaching players, families, and fans throughout the season.


Benefits include:

  • Sponsor Name & Logo on the Columbine Volleyball Website (Aug – Dec)
  • Sponsor Name & Logo displayed at the Concession Stand (Aug – Oct)
  • One Sponsor Advertisement post on Instagram & Facebook (Aug – Oct)
  • Sponsor Advertisement printed on:
  • All Home Match Rosters (approx. 8 matches)
  • Freshman Tournament Programs

Your partnership helps provide equipment, training, and tournament opportunities for our teams.


PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$1,500

Our premier sponsorship level — highest visibility and maximum impact!


Platinum Sponsors receive premier branding placement throughout the season, plus all Gold level benefits. This is the ultimate way to showcase your support for Columbine Volleyball.


Benefits include:

  • Sponsor Name & Logo on the Columbine Volleyball Website (Aug – Dec)
  • Sponsor Name & Logo displayed at the Concession Stand (Aug – Oct)
  • One Sponsor Advertisement post on Instagram & Facebook (Aug – Oct)
  • Sponsor Advertisement on all Home Match Rosters & Freshman Tournament Programs
  • Sponsor Name & Logo displayed on the Scoreboard during all home Varsity matches (approx. 8 matches)
  • Sponsor Logo printed on all team practice T-shirts (160+ shirts)


This level provides unmatched visibility while helping fund equipment, uniforms, and travel.

Add a donation for Columbine Volleyball Boosters

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!