Columbus Baseball Organization
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Columbus Baseball Organization

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Columbus Baseball Organization

About this shop

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2026 Columbus Jr. Crawdads - STORE CLOSES 3/21/26

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Sublimated Player Sweatshirt item
Sublimated Player Sweatshirt item
Sublimated Player Sweatshirt
$40

• Dry-ExcelTM 100% polyester wicking knit

• Fleece lined

• Wicks moisture

• Tag-free label

• Crossover hood with drawcord

• Set-in sleeves

Vinyl Sticker item
Vinyl Sticker
$2

2.5" Vinyl Sticker - perfect for the back of a baseball helmet, car window or water bottle!

Vinyl Sticker - Clyde item
Vinyl Sticker - Clyde
$2

2.5" Vinyl Sticker - perfect for the back of a baseball helmet, car window or water bottle!

Shoe Charm item
Shoe Charm
$5

Measures .75"x1.25"

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