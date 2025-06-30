Columbus Christian Academy Inc

Columbus Christian Academy Inc's Silent Auction

Front Row Graduation Seats - 6 item
$200

Be front row to CCA's 2026 High School Graduation with RESERVED front seating for 6

Front Row 6th Grade Graduation Seats - 6 item
$200

Be front row to CCA's 2026 Sixth Grade Graduation with RESERVED front seating for 6

Front Row Kindergarten Graduation Seats - 6 item
$200

Be front row to CCA's 2026 Kindergarten Graduation with RESERVED front seating for 6

Front Row Elementary Awards Seats - 6 item
$150

Be front row to CCA's 2026 Elementary Awards with RESERVED front seating for 6

Front Row 7th-11th Awards Seats - 6 item
$150

Be front row to CCA's 2026 7th - 11th Awards with RESERVED front seating for 6

Front Row Senior Chapel Seats - 6 item
$150

Be front row to CCA's 2026 Senior Chapel with RESERVED front seating for 6

Elementary Dismissal "Cut The Line" - Fall 2025 item
$100

Free Pass to Cut the Line during elementary dismissal. Reserved Parking for dismissal. Fall 2025

Elementary Dismissal "Cut The Line" - Spring 2025 item
$100

Free Pass to Cut the Line during elementary dismissal. Reserved Parking for dismissal. Spring 2026

Morgan Wallen Framed & Autographed CD - Cert of Authen. item
$100

Morgan Wallen Framed & Autographed CD - Certificate of Authenticity

Noah Kahan Autographed framed CD cover, picture & CD item
$100

Noah Kahan Autographed framed CD cover, picture & CD

Taylor Swift Framed & Autographed CD Cover item
$100

Taylor Swift Framed & Autographed CD Cover (Certificate of Authenticity)

Kelsea Ballerini Framed & Autographed CD item
$100

Kelsea Ballerini Framed and Autographed CD Cover & CD

Lauren Daigle Autographed CD item
$50

Lauren Daigle Autographed CD

Natalie Grant Autographed CD item
$25

Natalie Grant Autographed CD

Casting Crowns Autographed CD item
$25

Casting Crowns Autographed CD

Megan Maroney Framed Autographed CD item
$50

Megan Maroney Framed Autographed CD

Encased Widow's Mite item
$50

Encased authentic widow's mite from Maccabean Kings era 135-37 BC

Luke Combs Autograghed CD - Cert of Auth item
$50

Autographed Luke Combs CD with Certificate of Authenticity

Chris Tomlin Autographed Lyric Sheet item
$25

Chris Tomlin Autographed Lyric Sheet

Nick Saban Autographed Football item
$200

Nick Saban autographed football

Nativity Scene item
$50

Hand made Nativity Scene

Cody Johnson Autograghed CD - Cert of Auth item
$50

Autographed Cody Johnson CD with Certificate of Authenticity

Ultimate Baseball Survival Kit item
$85

Full Baseball necessities

