Sales closed

Columbus Coyotes November 2024 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

775 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

African Safari Wildlife Park item
African Safari Wildlife Park
$10

Starting bid

Market Value: $65 The Midwest’s original drive-thru safari park has been delighting and educating families for over 50 years! Admission includes access to the 65-acre Drive-Thru Safari, featuring hundreds of incredible animals; and the Walk-Thru Safari, home to more amazing animals as well as daily educational programs and the interactive Aviary Adventure! Upgrade your day with camel rides, additional feeding experiences and more! There is so much to see and do at THE Ohio Safari Park®!
SmashArt 400 item
SmashArt 400
$10

Starting bid

Market Value: $50 Looking to blow off some steam while creating art? The Smash Art Experience might just be what you need! From hurling paint-filled balloons to using water guns, this isn't your typical painting session. Each person gets a standard canvas panel, but upsizing options are available. And if just smashing things is more your speed, the Break Room is set up perfectly for that.
60 Minute Massage at Massage Lofts item
60 Minute Massage at Massage Lofts
$15

Starting bid

Market Value: $100 Ready for an hour of pure bliss? Customers can unwind and indulge in a 60- minute relaxation massage that melts away tension, with the added option of soothing aromatherapy diffusing oils to elevate the experience.
Samson A Men’s Emporium Gift Card item
Samson A Men’s Emporium Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Market Value: $100 Located in the Short North, Samson A Men’s Emporium is a boutique where you will find the best items for the modern day gentleman
"A Night In" Gift Set item
"A Night In" Gift Set
$20

Starting bid

Market Value: $120 This exquisite gift set is ideal for a cozy evening spent on the couch, comprising five captivating books, a fragrant Christmas Spice candle, and a decadent Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate.
Bath and Body Works Gift Basket 1 item
Bath and Body Works Gift Basket 1
$25

Starting bid

Market Value: $160 This collection of Bath and Body Works products is the perfect holiday gift, or you can keep them for yourself. We won’t tell!
Bath and Body Works Gift Basket 2 item
Bath and Body Works Gift Basket 2
$25

Starting bid

Market Value: $160 This collection of Bath and Body Works products is the perfect holiday gift, or you can keep them for yourself. We won’t tell!
Kylie Jenner Cosmetics item
Kylie Jenner Cosmetics
$50

Starting bid

Market Value: $300 This is a collection of various cosmetics, including Kylie’s Holiday Advent Calendar and her best-selling Cosmic Kylie Jenner Eau de Parfum.
Sonos Roam 2 (Bluetooth Speaker + Wireless Charger) item
Sonos Roam 2 (Bluetooth Speaker + Wireless Charger)
$30

Starting bid

Market Value: $180 Take size-defying sound everywhere, and make charging a snap. Stream all your favorite sounds at home and on the go with this ultra portable and durable speaker. Get up to 10 hours of non-stop listening. When the battery runs low, simply set Roam 2 on the custom-designed wireless charger. The custom design seamlessly fits the base of the speaker and features magnets for quick, hands-free attachment. https://www.sonos.com/en-us/shop/roam-2-charging-set-black
Sonos Ace Headphones (White) item
Sonos Ace Headphones (White)
$75

Starting bid

Market Value: $450 Obsessively crafted and masterfully tuned, these headphones make you feel at one with the sounds that matter most to you. Experience every frequency with superior precision and clarity. Maximize your immersion with lossless streaming, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and world-class Active Noise Cancellation. Hear what’s going around you with Aware mode. Enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life, exceptional comfort, and flawlessly clear calls. Connect to your devices wirelessly via Bluetooth, or use the included USB-C and 3.5 mm cables. Plus, bring home theater content to life like never before. https://www.sonos.com/en-us/shop/sonos-ace
Gift Basket of Penzey's Spices item
Gift Basket of Penzey's Spices
$50

Starting bid

Market Price: $160 This incredible basket of Penzey’s spices is a must-have for anyone looking to give their favorite recipes a fresh twist. Whether you’re making tacos, baked chick, or pizza, these spices will take your dishes to the next level!

