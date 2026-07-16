Columbus Fashion Weekend - July 25, 2026 - Bo Barlet, Columbus, GA - Model Ticket - BRIANCA

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About this event
General Admission Experience:
Be in the room. Feel the energy. Experience the runway.
Disclaimer: All sales are final. No refunds will be provided for any purchases made through our organization. By completing your transaction, you acknowledge that any amounts paid will be considered a donation to our nonprofit organization and will be used to support our mission and programs. Thank you for your generous support!
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