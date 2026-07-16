Columbus Fashion Weekend - July 25, 2026 - Bo Barlet, Columbus, GA - Model Ticket - JEANSY

General Admission Experience:

Access to Saturday Runway Show

Pre-Show Experience (vendors, activations)

After Party access

Be in the room. Feel the energy. Experience the runway.





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