Justmyne | Still Standing Tour | Columbus Georgia Reloaded

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Justmyne | Still Standing Tour | Columbus Georgia Reloaded

About this event

Columbus Fashion Weekend - July 25, 2026 - Bo Barlet, Columbus, GA - Model Ticket - JEANSY

901 Front Ave

Columbus, GA 31901, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION EXPERIENCE - MODEL JEANSY
$45

General Admission Experience:

  • Access to Saturday Runway Show
  • Pre-Show Experience (vendors, activations)
  • After Party access

Be in the room. Feel the energy. Experience the runway.


Disclaimer: All sales are final. No refunds will be provided for any purchases made through our organization. By completing your transaction, you acknowledge that any amounts paid will be considered a donation to our nonprofit organization and will be used to support our mission and programs. Thank you for your generous support!

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