Columbus Georgia Reloaded's Annual Raffle 2025

Join our nonprofit's raffle for a chance to win $5,000 Cash as the Grand prize while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. Proceeds go to support Columbus Georgia Reloaded where together we are intervening the residents to improve the Quality of Life through empowering, informing, and educating the community through a collaborative effort, building a new generation of a strong community! One Winner per Prize. Winners will be drawn at our Partners "2025 Still Standing Fashion Show" event on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 6 PM EST. You do not have to be present to win. *Tickets to Still Standing Fashion Show are sold separately. Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference.

Join our nonprofit's raffle for a chance to win $5,000 Cash as the Grand prize while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. Proceeds go to support Columbus Georgia Reloaded where together we are intervening the residents to improve the Quality of Life through empowering, informing, and educating the community through a collaborative effort, building a new generation of a strong community! One Winner per Prize. Winners will be drawn at our Partners "2025 Still Standing Fashion Show" event on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 6 PM EST. You do not have to be present to win. *Tickets to Still Standing Fashion Show are sold separately. Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference.

More details...