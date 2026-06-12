Columbus Pride Bands

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Columbus Pride Bands

About the memberships

Columbus Pride Jazz Band 2026 Swing Concert Sign-up

New Member
Free

No expiration

Welcome to the Columbus Pride Bands! Your first season with the Pride Band is on us.

Returning Member
$20

No expiration

Welcome back! Select this option if this is not your first season with us. The dues go towards the shirt you will get at the first rehearsal.

Sponsorship or Prepaid
Free

No expiration

Select this option only if you need a sponsorship for this season as a returning member or if you prepaid for the whole year last season

Add a donation for Columbus Pride Bands

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!