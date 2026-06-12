Columbus Pride Jazz Band 2026 Swing Concert Sign-up

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About the memberships
No expiration
Welcome to the Columbus Pride Bands! Your first season with the Pride Band is on us.
No expiration
Welcome back! Select this option if this is not your first season with us. The dues go towards the shirt you will get at the first rehearsal.
No expiration
Select this option only if you need a sponsorship for this season as a returning member or if you prepaid for the whole year last season
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!