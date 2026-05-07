COM United for the Cure Silent Auction

Get a private 60 minutes lesson with Alina Gordon, Founder and Ministress of COM, with over 10 years of classical piano training, 10+ years of DJ experience, and more than 200 events performed and produced.

Whether you’re completely new or ready to deepen your skills, this session offers an inside look into the art, energy, and possibilities of DJing. Learn the fundamentals of mixing, music flow, equipment, crowd reading, and creative expression, along with practical guidance to help you confidently begin your DJ journey.