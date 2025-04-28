Hosted by

gran logia soberana de PR

COMACA Golf Tournament 2025

1000 Avenida El Conquistador

Fajardo, 00738

Individual Player
$225
Available until Feb 19

Includes participation in the tournament, green fees, shared golf cart, welcome gift, lunch, and drinks. Join us for a day of fellowship, fun, and charity.

Mulligan Pack
$15
Available until Feb 20

Boost your game with 2 mulligans for just $15 before gameday! Use them to replay a shot without a penalty. Maximum 2 pack (4 Mulligans) per player.

Mulligan Pack (Game Day!)
$20

Boost your game with 2 mulligans for just $20! Use them to replay a shot without a penalty. Maximum 2 pack (4 Mulligans) per player.

