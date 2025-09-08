Comanche Pilot Proficiency Program Training - Lompoc, Ca

Hosted by
Lompoc, CA 93436, USA
Saturday's Maintenance Seminar covering Comanche systems including: landing gear, brakes, weight & balance, performance, fuel, electrical, vacuum, etc.
Your cost: $300. The Maurice Taylor Scholarship Fund contributes $200 toward each participant’s tuition.
This tuition covers Saturday's Maintenance Seminar + Sunday's Flight Training in your aircraft. Flights will be divided between morning and afternoon time slots.
Your cost: $600. The Maurice Taylor Scholarship Fund contributes $200 toward each participant’s tuition.
