Comanche Flyer Foundation Inc

Comanche Pilot Proficiency Program Training - Lompoc, Ca

1801 N H St

Lompoc, CA 93436, USA

Maintenance Seminar
$300

Saturday's Maintenance Seminar covering Comanche systems including: landing gear, brakes, weight & balance, performance, fuel, electrical, vacuum, etc.


Your cost: $300. The Maurice Taylor Scholarship Fund contributes $200 toward each participant’s tuition.


Maintenance Seminar + Flight Training
$600

This tuition covers Saturday's Maintenance Seminar + Sunday's Flight Training in your aircraft. Flights will be divided between morning and afternoon time slots.


Your cost: $600. The Maurice Taylor Scholarship Fund contributes $200 toward each participant’s tuition.

