Combat FIT Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Unit 100-10, Clarksville, TN 37040, USA
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
1 free night stay at The Burnham (Sunday–Thursday, based on availability)
Value: $379
Starting bid
Starting bid
A rare Col. Aaron Banks Limited Edition V-42 Stiletto dagger — a collector’s piece honoring the Father of U.S. Army Special Forces.
Starting bid
Private Combative Self‑Defense & Tactical Shooting Class with Retired Green Beret Donnie Bowen — hands‑on instruction, situational awareness, and live‑fire fundamentals. $1,200 value.
Instructor: Donnie Bowen — Ret. Special Operations Green Beret / Professor / Sensei
Retail value: $1,200
Starting bid
Women‑only 3‑hour personal self‑defense session with Michelle Bowen — empowering, practical, faith‑centered training.
Instructor: Michelle Bowen
Session length: 3 hours
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!