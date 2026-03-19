Combat Hero Bike Build's Silent Auction

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This beautiful Damascus Knife was made by Knives Ranch in Texas. It has a Rosewood handle for a comfortable, firm grip, ideal for daily tasks requiring sharpness and reliability.
Blade Length: 5.5"
Overall Length: 11"
Blade Steel: Forged Carbon Steel Damascus
Sheath: Vegetable Tanned Leather
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