Combat Hero Bike Build, Inc
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Combat Hero Bike Build, Inc

About this event

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Combat Hero Bike Build's Silent Auction

Damascus Knife item
Damascus Knife
$70

Starting bid

This beautiful Damascus Knife was made by Knives Ranch in Texas. It has a Rosewood handle for a comfortable, firm grip, ideal for daily tasks requiring sharpness and reliability.


Blade Length: 5.5"

Overall Length: 11"

Blade Steel: Forged Carbon Steel Damascus

Sheath: Vegetable Tanned Leather

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