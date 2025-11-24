This premium flannel is custom designed by CVMA® NY 19-10! CVMA® Black Red and Gold with "Finger Lakes" bar on the chest pocket and black pearl buttons down the front make this flannel a must have for anyone! Ride in style with this hot item! Get one for yourself and give one to friends and family.





*This item is a preorder and will be available after production finishes. Additional manufacturing time may delay receiving item.





*Choose Local Pickup and we will bring your order to you at Nationals 2026!