Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® FL 20-6 Rifle Raffle 2026

CVMA® FL 20-6 Present a M1A™ Socom 16 CQB .308 Rifle.

Rifle Valued at $2300.

Minimum 200 tickets to be at $20 each. (Goal is 200, max is 500 tickets)

Must be 21 to win

Must Pass Background check by licensed FFL. Rifle Held at FFL Dealer 50 Cal Coffee and gun shop in Live oak FL

Winner need not be present to win.

Failure to pass the Background check will result in prize forfeited back for a future drawing.

Winning ticket will be drawn at the end of our annual 20-6's Sanctioned event August 2nd at The tavern in Lake City.

Winner will be contacted using the information provided.

Profits will go towards Veterans in need.





CVMA® FL 20-6

P.O. Box 25

O'Brien, FL 32071-9998





[email protected]





https://www.springfield-armory.com/m1a-series-rifles/m1a-socom-16-rifles/m1a-socom-16-cqb-308-rifle/





Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association ® Chapter 20-6 is a 501(c)(19) Non-Profit Organization, FDACS.gov registration CH70350. A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by calling Toll Free within the State, 1-800-HELP-FL (435-7352). No Purchase Necessary. Registration does not imply Endorsement, Approval, or recommendation by the State.