Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® OK 10-3 SR LRRP Patch Payment

LRRP Guidon Patch. Ensure you order this patch if this in your first award as noted in your 201 file.
LRRP Inner State Tab. Order if you have qualified for the Inner-State Tab as noted in your 201 file
LRRP Tri-State Tab. Order if you have qualified for the Tri-State Tab as annotated in your 201 file
LRRP Finish The Mission Tab. Order if you have qualified for the Tri-State Tab as annotated in your 201 file.
LRRP Grand Slam Tab. Order if you have qualified for the Grand Slam Tab as annotated in your 201 file.
