Combat Veterans of America Membership

Annual Membership
$49.99

Valid for one year

Join Combat Veterans of America with an annual membership and unlock a brotherhood that has your six—exclusive events, career and wellness resources, member perks, and the power to directly support fellow warriors and their families.

Lifetime Membership
$499

No expiration

Join Combat Veterans of America with Lifetime membership and unlock a brotherhood that has your six—exclusive events, career and wellness resources, member perks, and the power to directly support fellow warriors and their families.

Add a donation for Combat Veterans of America Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!