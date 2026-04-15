Dick Messbarger Memorial Combined Services Banquet

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About this event
$40 for each ticket. Spouse or one guest of the Active Duty service member (plus one) can use the $40 ticket price as well as any dependent children under the age of 18.
$55 for each ticket. Tickets limited. Reservists, Retirees, DoD, GS, Contractor, and anyone NOT on active duty.
Use "donation" button below to increase donation greater than $55, if desired.
Gold Sponsor. Reserved table of 8.
Logo placement and recognition during the banquet.
Use "donation" button below to increase donation greater than $1,000, if desired.
Platinum Sponsor. Reserved PREMIUM table of 8.
Preferred seating. Logo placement and recognition during the banquet.
Use "donation" button below to increase donation greater than $2,000, if desired.
Presenting Sponsor. Reserved PREMIUM table of 8.
Top event billing with front-row seating. Premier logo placement and recognition during the banquet.
Use "donation" button below to increase donation greater than $3,000, if desired.
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