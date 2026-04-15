Navy League of the US Kingsville Council

Hosted by

Navy League of the US Kingsville Council

About this event

Dick Messbarger Memorial Combined Services Banquet

1050 W Santa Gertrudis St

Kingsville, TX 78363, USA

MILITARY (Active Duty)......(+ Spouse or Guest)
$40

$40 for each ticket. Spouse or one guest of the Active Duty service member (plus one) can use the $40 ticket price as well as any dependent children under the age of 18.

CIVILIAN (Including Reservists, Veterans, and Retirees)
$55

$55 for each ticket. Tickets limited. Reservists, Retirees, DoD, GS, Contractor, and anyone NOT on active duty.

Use "donation" button below to increase donation greater than $55, if desired.

GOLD SPONSOR (Reserved table of 8)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold Sponsor. Reserved table of 8.

Logo placement and recognition during the banquet.

Use "donation" button below to increase donation greater than $1,000, if desired.

PLATINUM SPONSOR (Reserved PREMIUM table of 8)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Sponsor. Reserved PREMIUM table of 8.

Preferred seating. Logo placement and recognition during the banquet.

Use "donation" button below to increase donation greater than $2,000, if desired.

PRESENTING SPONSOR (Reserved PREMIUM table of 8)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting Sponsor. Reserved PREMIUM table of 8.

Top event billing with front-row seating. Premier logo placement and recognition during the banquet.

Use "donation" button below to increase donation greater than $3,000, if desired.

Add a donation for Navy League of the US Kingsville Council

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