Come & Dwell

A restful and restorative retreat for ministry leaders





“Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.” — Gospel of Mark 6:31





Come and Dwell is a sacred space for ministry leaders to step away from the demands of ministry and be refreshed in the presence of Jesus.

Through quiet, worship, rest, and intentional time with the Lord, this retreat is designed to renew weary souls and remind leaders that sometimes the most holy thing we can do is simply come and dwell.