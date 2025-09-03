2025 Summit of Hope Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: Priceless - Bring the beauty of Roland Jimenez’s photography into your home with this set of three stunning prints from his Icelandic adventure, perfect for making a unique statement on any wall.
Value: $1,100 - Includes a premium ultra lightweight tent, backpack and hiking sticks along with a durable yet cozy Teton Cloth, and some swag for the adventure of a lifetime. And as an added bonus, receive the beautiful original artwork by Hina Patel, featuring a mountain landscape to inspire your next adventure.
Value: $150 - Enjoy a day packed with excitement in Pflugerville at Spare Time Entertainment with a 75-minute axe throwing session and a round of laser tag for up to 6 people.
Value: $150 - Gear up in style with this ultimate Howler Brothers bundle! Enjoy a $100 gift card to shop your favorites, plus a signature Howler cap and a cozy pair of socks to complete the look.
Value: $1,000 - Add a touch of modern sophistication to your home or office with this pair of award-winning Teknion Mr. N Lamps. Featuring innovative LED technology and a sleek, sculptural design, these lamps are as functional as they are stylish.
Value: $400 - Experience the thrill of Lake Travis with this action-packed adventure:
Value: $200 - Treat yourself and a loved one to a fun night out in Round Rock, Texas!
This package includes:
Value: $500 - Get ready to throw some punches with a private boxing session for up to 20 participants in Cedar Park, including expert coaching to build technique, endurance, and fitness.
Value: Priceless - Enjoy a private guided hike for six along the scenic Tamer’s Trail, led by Master Naturalist Paula Richards. Discover the beauty of nature, learn about local wildlife and plants, and then relax with a delicious picnic lunch surrounded by the serene landscape of Candlelight Ranch.
Value: $200 - Explore the stunning underground beauty of Longhorn Cavern State Park with a guided tour, then enjoy a savory meal with a gift card to Smokey Mo’s BBQ.
Value: $600 - Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with a package that includes:
Value: $1,000 - Enjoy 3 hours of professional DJ and light services by Chris Yeoman, perfect for a party, celebration, or corporate event at your home or office.
Value: $615 - Enjoy a peaceful 2-night stay at the Butterfly Cottage at Ardor Wood Farm, the perfect retreat to unwind and reconnect with nature. This package also includes a signed copy of So Sorry for Your Loss by award-winning author Dina Gachman.
Value: $200 - Stay refreshed wherever you go with a rugged RTIC backpack cooler and a 40oz Road Trip tumbler. Perfect for tailgates, road trips, or outdoor adventures.
Value: $350 - Pamper yourself with a gift certificate to Mirror Mirror Hair Salon in Austin. Treat your hair to expert styling, color, or luxury services from one of the city’s top salons. Bonus: includes $70 in premium hair products.
Value: $850 - Enjoy an in-home couples massage with Liz Yeoman, Come and Hike It’s Wellness Director, paired with two gift certificates for hypnosis sessions with Krista Jack. Together, this package offers deep relaxation, renewal, and holistic well-being.
Value: $160 - Enjoy a one-hour massage with Michelle Kattawar, paired with a Kendra Scott Abbie Gold Satellite Bracelet in Ivory Mother of Pearl—perfect for pampering yourself inside and out.
Value: $100 - Celebrate the creative talents of Texas Hill Country husband-and-wife artists Debbie and Kenneth Wilson. This package includes a signed drawing by Debbie paired with two handcrafted sets of hammered earrings by Kenneth.
Value: $2,499 - A dazzling pair of 10K yellow gold natural diamond earrings, accented with round brilliant and baguette-cut diamonds, totaling .75 carats.
Value: $200 - Unwind with So Sorry for Your Loss by Dina Gachman—a heartfelt blend of personal stories, expert insight, and a touch of humor that offers comfort for anyone navigating grief. Pair your reading with tea served in a charming teapot and two matching cups by Estate Sales Girls, along with a handcrafted ceramic cracker and dip bowl. As an added bonus, enjoy six elegant white bone china salad plates with gold scalloped edges from England and twelve embroidered cloth napkins by Townsley Designs. A thoughtful collection of comfort, beauty, and timeless style.
