2025 Summit of Hope Silent Auction

1000 Southcreek Dr, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA

#1 The Icelandic Collection by Roland Jimenez Photography
$100

Value: Priceless - Bring the beauty of Roland Jimenez’s photography into your home with this set of three stunning prints from his Icelandic adventure, perfect for making a unique statement on any wall.

#2 Gossamer Gear & Teton Cloth Package
$400

Value: $1,100 - Includes a premium ultra lightweight tent, backpack and hiking sticks along with a durable yet cozy Teton Cloth, and some swag for the adventure of a lifetime. And as an added bonus, receive the beautiful original artwork by Hina Patel, featuring a mountain landscape to inspire your next adventure.

#3 Pflugerville Fun Adventure
$50

Value: $150 - Enjoy a day packed with excitement in Pflugerville at Spare Time Entertainment with a 75-minute axe throwing session and a round of laser tag for up to 6 people.

#4 Heed the Call with Howler Brothers Gift Set
$50

Value: $150 - Gear up in style with this ultimate Howler Brothers bundle! Enjoy a $100 gift card to shop your favorites, plus a signature Howler cap and a cozy pair of socks to complete the look.

#5 Light Up in Style with Teknion Mr. N Lamps
$350

Value: $1,000 - Add a touch of modern sophistication to your home or office with this pair of award-winning Teknion Mr. N Lamps. Featuring innovative LED technology and a sleek, sculptural design, these lamps are as functional as they are stylish.

#6 Adventure Date at Lake Travis
$150

Value: $400 - Experience the thrill of Lake Travis with this action-packed adventure:

  • 3-Hour Guided Zip Line Tour for two (5 exhilarating zip lines and 1.5 miles of scenic hiking)
  • RTIC Outback Jug to keep the both of you refreshed
  • Howler Brothers gear (2 ball caps and 2 pairs of socks)
#7 Date Night at Round Rock’s Backporch Social
$50

Value: $200 - Treat yourself and a loved one to a fun night out in Round Rock, Texas!


This package includes:

  • $100 gift card for delicious eats and drinks
  • Two Backporch Social hats
  • Two Backporch Social koozies
  • Two Backporch Tees
#8 9Rounds Boxing Workshop
$175

Value: $500 - Get ready to throw some punches with a private boxing session for up to 20 participants in Cedar Park, including expert coaching to build technique, endurance, and fitness.

#9 Candlelight Ranch Adventure
$175

Value: Priceless - Enjoy a private guided hike for six along the scenic Tamer’s Trail, led by Master Naturalist Paula Richards. Discover the beauty of nature, learn about local wildlife and plants, and then relax with a delicious picnic lunch surrounded by the serene landscape of Candlelight Ranch.

#10 Longhorn Cavern & BBQ Experience
$75

Value: $200 - Explore the stunning underground beauty of Longhorn Cavern State Park with a guided tour, then enjoy a savory meal with a gift card to Smokey Mo’s BBQ.

#11 Relax, Restore, Renew with a Cedar Park Wellness Package
$225

Value: $600 - Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with a package that includes:

  • Chiropractic services from Williams Wellness Chiropractic
  • Cedar Park Reflexology “Fab Four” package (Iconic Foot Bath, Foot Reflexology, Infrared Sauna, and Red Light Therapy)
  • Blackbird Massage 80-minute therapeutic session
  • City of Cedar Park swag pack
#12 Turn Up the Fun – Chris Yeoman DJ & Light Event
$400

Value: $1,000 - Enjoy 3 hours of professional DJ and light services by Chris Yeoman, perfect for a party, celebration, or corporate event at your home or office.

#13 Relax & Recharge in Nature – Ardor Wood Farm Getaway
$225

Value: $615 - Enjoy a peaceful 2-night stay at the Butterfly Cottage at Ardor Wood Farm, the perfect retreat to unwind and reconnect with nature. This package also includes a signed copy of So Sorry for Your Loss by award-winning author Dina Gachman.

#14 Adventure on the Go – RTIC Pack
$75

Value: $200 - Stay refreshed wherever you go with a rugged RTIC backpack cooler and a 40oz Road Trip tumbler. Perfect for tailgates, road trips, or outdoor adventures.

#15 Shine with Style – Mirror Mirror Hair Salon, Austin
$125

Value: $350 - Pamper yourself with a gift certificate to Mirror Mirror Hair Salon in Austin. Treat your hair to expert styling, color, or luxury services from one of the city’s top salons. Bonus: includes $70 in premium hair products.

#16 Mind, Body & Balance – Wellness Experience
$300

Value: $850 - Enjoy an in-home couples massage with Liz Yeoman, Come and Hike It’s Wellness Director, paired with two gift certificates for hypnosis sessions with Krista Jack. Together, this package offers deep relaxation, renewal, and holistic well-being.

#17 Relax & Sparkle – Massage & Jewelry Experience
$75

Value: $160 - Enjoy a one-hour massage with Michelle Kattawar, paired with a Kendra Scott Abbie Gold Satellite Bracelet in Ivory Mother of Pearl—perfect for pampering yourself inside and out.

#18 The Texas Duo – Artistry in Harmony
$40

Value: $100 - Celebrate the creative talents of Texas Hill Country husband-and-wife artists Debbie and Kenneth Wilson. This package includes a signed drawing by Debbie paired with two handcrafted sets of hammered earrings by Kenneth.

#19 You’re Already Beautiful – Now Shine Bright
$500

Value: $2,499 - A dazzling pair of 10K yellow gold natural diamond earrings, accented with round brilliant and baguette-cut diamonds, totaling .75 carats.

#20 Austin Tea Party – Read and Relax
$50

Value: $200 - Unwind with So Sorry for Your Loss by Dina Gachman—a heartfelt blend of personal stories, expert insight, and a touch of humor that offers comfort for anyone navigating grief. Pair your reading with tea served in a charming teapot and two matching cups by Estate Sales Girls, along with a handcrafted ceramic cracker and dip bowl. As an added bonus, enjoy six elegant white bone china salad plates with gold scalloped edges from England and twelve embroidered cloth napkins by Townsley Designs. A thoughtful collection of comfort, beauty, and timeless style.

