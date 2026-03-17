Come & See Event

About this event
Gowen, MI 49326, USA
Purchases a seat at our table! Enjoy touring the farm and sharing a meal and fellowship with other supporters!
Reserves a table for 8-10 people and covers the cost of food, decor, and rental costs for your table. Fill the seats with your friends, family, co-workers, or other business owners and help spread the word about Tabitha Farms! Your name/business will be added to event publications.
Reserves a table for 8-10 people and covers the cost of food, decor, rental costs, and supports farm operations. Fill the seats with your friends, family, co-workers, or other business owners and help spread the word about Tabitha Farms! Your name/business will be added to event publications.
Reserves a table for 8-10 people and covers half the cost of the event! Fill the table with your friends, family, co-workers, or other business owners and help spread the word about Tabitha Farms! Your name/business will be added to event publications and will be added to our website for a year as an event sponsor.
Are you passionate about providing food to people suffering with food insecurity? Join us in our efforts as we work to provide healthy food to our neighbors in need. Your Mission Benefactor donation will reserve you a table at all our 2026 events and your name or business name will be included in all our publications and our website as a major supporter of Tabitha Farms.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!