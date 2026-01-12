COMEA Comedy Night

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities Feb - Nov
Cody Woods is the 2024 winner of the World Series of Comedy and will be performing for The Unaccompanied Students Initiative which provides housing for homeless youth.
Matt Bergman is a renowned comedian with specials on Amazon Prime and Dry Bar Comedy. He is performing with local legend Reed Barrett to support the AHEPA Scholarship Fund for community-minded youth
2nd Chance Comedy features hilarious comedians who have all been through rehabilitation and recovery. This side splitting show tackles heavy topics in a lighthearted way and will be benefitting Recover Wyoming.
Mom's Unhinged featuring side-splitting comedians who discuss the ups and downs of motherhood in an unapologetic way! They will be representing Climb Wyoming, an amazing organization for mothers in need.
TBD
Our September show will be benefitting Needs Inc, an organization dedicated to providing food, essentials, and resources to Laramie County residents during our times of adversity.
Our October show will be benefitting Rooted in Cheyenne - a long-term tree planting program in our city to help support a more diverse and resilient urban canopy and cultivate greener, healthier, more livable neighborhoods
Our November show will benefit Veterans Rock which assists veterans and active duty in need through supportive services that build towards self-sufficiency.
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