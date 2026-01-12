Comea Inc

Hosted by

Comea Inc

About this event

COMEA Comedy Night

1701 Carey Ave

Cheyenne, WY 82001, USA

Season Tickets - General Admission
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities Feb - Nov

February - USI - Cody Woods
$30

Cody Woods is the 2024 winner of the World Series of Comedy and will be performing for The Unaccompanied Students Initiative which provides housing for homeless youth.

March - AHEPA - Matt Bergman
$30

Matt Bergman is a renowned comedian with specials on Amazon Prime and Dry Bar Comedy. He is performing with local legend Reed Barrett to support the AHEPA Scholarship Fund for community-minded youth

April - Recover Wyoming - 2nd Chance Comedy
$30

2nd Chance Comedy features hilarious comedians who have all been through rehabilitation and recovery. This side splitting show tackles heavy topics in a lighthearted way and will be benefitting Recover Wyoming.

May - Climb Wyoming - Mom's Unhinged
$30

Mom's Unhinged featuring side-splitting comedians who discuss the ups and downs of motherhood in an unapologetic way! They will be representing Climb Wyoming, an amazing organization for mothers in need.

August
$30

TBD

September - Needs, INC
$30

Our September show will be benefitting Needs Inc, an organization dedicated to providing food, essentials, and resources to Laramie County residents during our times of adversity.

October - Rooted in Cheyenne
$30

Our October show will be benefitting Rooted in Cheyenne - a long-term tree planting program in our city to help support a more diverse and resilient urban canopy and cultivate greener, healthier, more livable neighborhoods

November - Veterans Rock
$30

Our November show will benefit Veterans Rock which assists veterans and active duty in need through supportive services that build towards self-sufficiency.

Add a donation for Comea Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!