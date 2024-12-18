Comedy Crusade

2910 Clark St

Alamosa, CO 81101, USA

General Admission
$20
See Comedian Nazareth and enjoy all the laughter that comes with it. Bring a friend. The show begins at 6:30 pm
Dinner and Show
$25
Come enjoy a delicious dinner followed by a great comedy show. The dinner begins at 5pm followed by the show at 6:30 pm.

