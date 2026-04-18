Comedy for a Cause

About this event
General Admission – $50
• Full access to the show
• First come, first served seating
VIP – $75
• Reserved front section seating
• Early entry
• Meet & greet + photo with comedians after the show
• Includes 3 raffle tickets
• All VIP perks
• Reserved front section seating
• Early entry
• Meet & greet + photo with comedians after the show
• Includes 3 raffle tickets
• Business or personal shoutout during the event
• Recognition as a supporter helping bring this space to life
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!