Hosted by

D & B Makers Studio Inc

About this event

Comedy for a Cause

4637 S Main St

Acworth, GA 30101, USA

General Admission
$50

General Admission – $50
• Full access to the show
• First come, first served seating

VIP
$75

VIP – $75
• Reserved front section seating
• Early entry
• Meet & greet + photo with comedians after the show

• Includes 3 raffle tickets

Sponsor VIP
$100

• All VIP perks

• Reserved front section seating
• Early entry
• Meet & greet + photo with comedians after the show

• Includes 3 raffle tickets
• Business or personal shoutout during the event
• Recognition as a supporter helping bring this space to life

Add a donation for D & B Makers Studio Inc

$

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