A patriotic-themed flyer for a comedy dinner show hosted by Patriots and Paws at Highway 39 Event Center is displayed, featuring event details and a photo of the venue in the background.
Patriots and Paws

Hosted by

Patriots and Paws

About this event

Comedy Night Fundraiser 2026

1563 S State College Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92806, USA

DINNER & COMEDY SHOW
$75

Enjoy an evening of comedy, a delicious meal with your ticket!

PRIVATE TABLE
$600

Includes 1 table for 8 people.

VIP TABLE
$1,000

Recognition in event program and opening remarks.

Includes 1 VIP table.

Includes 8 social media posts & shout-outs.

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$2,500

Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials.

Recognition in opening and closing remarks.

Opportunity to provide promotional materials to attendees.

Includes 3 VIP tables and extras.

Includes 10 social media posts & shout-outs.

(Limited to One Sponsor Only)

VETERAN TICKET FOR DINNER & COMEDY SHOW
$75

You can purchase a ticket for a Veteran to enjoy an evening of comedy, a delicious meal.

Add a donation for Patriots and Paws

$

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