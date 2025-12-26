Comedy Night Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
Enjoy an evening of comedy, a delicious meal with your ticket!
Includes 1 table for 8 people.
Recognition in event program and opening remarks.
Includes 1 VIP table.
Includes 8 social media posts & shout-outs.
Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials.
Recognition in opening and closing remarks.
Opportunity to provide promotional materials to attendees.
Includes 3 VIP tables and extras.
Includes 10 social media posts & shout-outs.
(Limited to One Sponsor Only)
You can purchase a ticket for a Veteran to enjoy an evening of comedy, a delicious meal.
$
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