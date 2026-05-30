Comedy Night Fundraiser

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About this event
Purchase in advance, save $5
Your $1,000 sponsorship includes:
• VIP Seating at our Comedy Show (6 Front Stage Tickets)
• Recognition on our social media page
• Recognition during the event
• Shout out, announcement during the show
• Showcased on event signage/poster
• Available space for your flyers/biz cards
Your $750 sponsorship includes:
• Tickets to our Comedy Show (4 Tickets)
• Recognition on our social media page
• Showcased on event poster
Your $500 sponsorship includes:
• Tickets to our Comedy Show (2 Tickets)
• The satisfaction of helping a great cause!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!