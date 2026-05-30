Family Promise Of Hendricks County Inc

Hosted by

Family Promise Of Hendricks County Inc

About this event

Comedy Night Fundraiser

5556 US-40

Plainfield, IN 46168, USA

Pay in Advance
$35
Available until Nov 6

Purchase in advance, save $5

OPENING ACT SPONSOR
$1,000

Your $1,000 sponsorship includes:

•     VIP Seating at our Comedy Show (6 Front Stage Tickets)

•     Recognition on our social media page

•     Recognition during the event

•     Shout out, announcement during the show

•     Showcased on event signage/poster

•     Available space for your flyers/biz cards

MIC DROP SPONSOR
$750

Your $750 sponsorship includes:

•     Tickets to our Comedy Show (4 Tickets)

•     Recognition on our social media page

•     Showcased on event poster

ENCORE SPONSOR
$500

Your $500 sponsorship includes:

•     Tickets to our Comedy Show (2 Tickets)

•     The satisfaction of helping a great cause!

Add a donation for Family Promise Of Hendricks County Inc

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