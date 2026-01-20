Comedy Night Fundraiser - American Legion Post 5

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Limited REMAINING
Admission includes: Comedy Show with Opener, Chance to Win $1000 cash, Complimentary Hot Appetizers, Local Live Music, Cash Bar with Specials, 50/50 Raffle & Silent Auction. Only 220 tickets will be sold for the Cash Prize.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Admission includes: Comedy Show with Opener, Chance to Win $1000 cash, Complimentary Hot Appetizers, Local Live Music, Cash Bar with Specials, 50/50 Raffle & Silent Auction. Only 220 tickets will be sold for the Cash Prize.
Elevate your evening with a VIP table experience, featuring 8 complimentary drink tokens, table-side snacks, and a game for your group.
Please note: This $200 table fee does not include event admission. Tickets must be purchased separately
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