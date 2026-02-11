Blackrock Elementary School PTO

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Blackrock Elementary School PTO

About this event

Blackrock's 2nd Annual Comedy Night Tickets (18+ Event)

197 Providence St

West Warwick, RI 02893, USA

Comedy Night (18+) Admission (Individual Tickets)
$25

Raffle tickets & beverages will be available to Purchase throughout the event, so bring cash!! Deli buffet available or feel free to bring your own food. This is an Adults Only (18+) Event

Comedy Night (18+) Admission (Full Table up to 8 ppl)
$165
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

With this Full Table Ticket, whether you bring 1 guest or fill the entire table with 8 of your besties, the entire table is YOURS for the night.

Raffle tickets & beverages will be available to Purchase throughout the event, so bring cash!! Deli buffet available or feel free to bring your own food. This is an Adults Only (18+) Event

Cellucci's Parent's Night Out (5-12 years)
$30

This ticket option is to send your child to Cellucci's Parent's Night Out without Checking out the Comedy Show!

Cellucci's Parent's Night Out (5-12 years) ADD ON
$10

This ticket option is to send your child to Cellucci's Parent's Night Out WHILE YOU CHECK OUT THE COMEDY SHOW. Please note: this Ticket can ONLY be Chosen with a Comedy Night Ticket Purchase. Any other use will be cancelled. Thanks!

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