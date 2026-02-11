Blackrock's 2nd Annual Comedy Night Tickets (18+ Event)

Hosted by
About this event
Raffle tickets & beverages will be available to Purchase throughout the event, so bring cash!! Deli buffet available or feel free to bring your own food. This is an Adults Only (18+) Event
With this Full Table Ticket, whether you bring 1 guest or fill the entire table with 8 of your besties, the entire table is YOURS for the night.
Raffle tickets & beverages will be available to Purchase throughout the event, so bring cash!! Deli buffet available or feel free to bring your own food. This is an Adults Only (18+) Event
This ticket option is to send your child to Cellucci's Parent's Night Out without Checking out the Comedy Show!
This ticket option is to send your child to Cellucci's Parent's Night Out WHILE YOU CHECK OUT THE COMEDY SHOW. Please note: this Ticket can ONLY be Chosen with a Comedy Night Ticket Purchase. Any other use will be cancelled. Thanks!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!