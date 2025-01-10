Comedy Show

You must be 21 to attend this event. ID and ticket will be checked at the door. Doors open at 6:00 pm Table tickets are for 8 attendees and include 2 drink tickets per person. **additional drink tickets available at the event, cash only!

You must be 21 to attend this event. ID and ticket will be checked at the door. Doors open at 6:00 pm Table tickets are for 8 attendees and include 2 drink tickets per person. **additional drink tickets available at the event, cash only!

More details...