Comea Inc

Hosted by

Comea Inc

About this event

Comedy That Cares - Laramie

100 S 2nd St

Laramie, WY 82070, USA

Season Tickets
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all shows February - November

February - USI - Cody Woods
$30

Cody Woods is the winner of The World Series of Comedy and will be performing for The Unaccompanied Students Initiative which provides housing for youth experiencing homelessness.

March - Laramie Main St. - Matt Bergman
$30

Matt Bergman is a renowned comedian with specials on Amazon Prime and Dry Bar Comedy. He will be performing for Laramie Main Street

April - Robbies House - Second Chance Comedy
$35

Second Chance Comedy features amazing comedians who have all battled addiction, rehabilitation, and mental health struggles. They make light of heavy subjects in hilarious ways and will be performing for Robbie's House

May - Climb WY - Mom's Unhinged
$30

Mom's Unhinged is a group of standup comedians who discuss the ups and downs of motherhood in a side-splitting way. They will be performing for Climb WY, an incredible recourse for mothers in need.

August
$30

Show details TBD

September
$30

Show details TBD

October
$30

Show details TBD

November
$30

Show details TBD

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