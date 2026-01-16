Comedy That Cares - Laramie

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all shows February - November
Cody Woods is the winner of The World Series of Comedy and will be performing for The Unaccompanied Students Initiative which provides housing for youth experiencing homelessness.
Matt Bergman is a renowned comedian with specials on Amazon Prime and Dry Bar Comedy. He will be performing for Laramie Main Street
Second Chance Comedy features amazing comedians who have all battled addiction, rehabilitation, and mental health struggles. They make light of heavy subjects in hilarious ways and will be performing for Robbie's House
Mom's Unhinged is a group of standup comedians who discuss the ups and downs of motherhood in a side-splitting way. They will be performing for Climb WY, an incredible recourse for mothers in need.
Show details TBD
Show details TBD
Show details TBD
Show details TBD
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