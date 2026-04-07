Humane Society of Odessa

Hosted by

Humane Society of Odessa

About this event

Comedy To The Rescue

6705 Andrews Hwy

Odessa, TX 79762, USA

Single Ticket
$12

Get your seat at our Comedy Night. Limited time offer – $12. Get your seat early! Secure your spot to see Clay Foley live while supporting your local animal rescue. Limited tickets available – don’t wait!

Early Bird 4-Pack
$40

Bring your friends or family and save! Early Bird 4-Packs are only $40 – that’s just $10 per person! Perfect for a night out while supporting your local animal rescue!

Sponsorship!
$100

Become a Comedy Night Sponsor! Your $100 sponsorship includes:


  • Recognition on our social media pages
  • Recognition during the event
  • The satisfaction of helping a great cause supporting local animal rescues!
Add a donation for Humane Society of Odessa

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