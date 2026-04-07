Comedy To The Rescue

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Get your seat at our Comedy Night. Limited time offer – $12. Get your seat early! Secure your spot to see Clay Foley live while supporting your local animal rescue. Limited tickets available – don’t wait!
Bring your friends or family and save! Early Bird 4-Packs are only $40 – that’s just $10 per person! Perfect for a night out while supporting your local animal rescue!
Become a Comedy Night Sponsor! Your $100 sponsorship includes:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!