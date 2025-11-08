Comedy Underground Silent Auction

What is HOWDY?

Made right here in Texas, HOWDY THC Seltzers are fully hemp-derived and offer a smooth, easy experience with 2.5mg or 5mg of THC per can. Crafted with classic cowboy-inspired flavors—Ranch Water, Paloma, Sweet Tea, and Lemonade—HOWDY is designed to help you unwind on a weeknight or kick up your boots on the weekend.

Enjoy all the fun without the hangover.

Value: $150