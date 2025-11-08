Comedy Underground Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
9900 I-35 Building O Suite 500, Suite 43
Starting bid
What is HOWDY?
Made right here in Texas, HOWDY THC Seltzers are fully hemp-derived and offer a smooth, easy experience with 2.5mg or 5mg of THC per can. Crafted with classic cowboy-inspired flavors—Ranch Water, Paloma, Sweet Tea, and Lemonade—HOWDY is designed to help you unwind on a weeknight or kick up your boots on the weekend.
Enjoy all the fun without the hangover.
Value: $150
Starting bid
William Chris Vineyards – Chef’s Table Experience
Fredericksburg, Texas
Value: $300
Indulge in a truly elevated culinary and wine adventure at the renowned William Chris Vineyards in the heart of Fredericksburg wine country. The Chef’s Table Experience at Hye Estate offers an unforgettable guided journey through five expertly crafted wines, each paired with seasonal, house-made culinary creations.
During this intimate tasting, you’ll explore how each bite enhances and transforms the flavors of the wine—creating a memorable, educational, and beautifully curated experience. Perfect for wine lovers, food enthusiasts, or anyone looking to savor the best of Texas wine and cuisine.
A luxurious pairing experience you won’t forget.
Starting bid
https://thebrewtorium.com Common Core Juicy IPA, prominently featuring Pink Boots Blend hops & malts, is bursting with tangerine, peach & big citrusy creamsicle flavors balanced by subtle bitterness & white pepper notes. 6 Cases of 4 Valued at $100
Starting bid
Water2Wine Tasting & Winemaker Experience Package
Value: $350
Enjoy an unforgettable day at Water2Wine with this immersive wine experience package designed for groups of 2–6 people. Your card includes six tasting flights or six glasses of wine to share on the day of redemption—perfect for sipping, exploring, and discovering new favorites together.
Your group will also choose one of these hands-on experiences:
🍇 Vintner’s Experience
Become the winemaker! Create your own signature blend with guidance from Water2Wine’s experts.
🍾 Bottling Experience
Bottle your own wine as a team! You’ll get to fill, cork, foil, and label a batch of Water2Wine’s handcrafted wine.
This package also includes:
A perfect mix of tasting, learning, and creating—an experience any wine lover will cherish.
Starting bid
Deluxe Mobile Detailing by Lampkin Mobile
Value: $375
Enjoy the ultimate convenience and luxury with a Deluxe Detailing package from Lampkin Mobile, brought right to your doorstep. Sit back and relax while their expert team transforms your vehicle inside and out, leaving it spotless, refreshed, and looking showroom-ready.
Includes:
Perfect for anyone who wants their car to feel new again—without ever leaving the driveway!
Starting bid
2-Hour Custom Tattoo Session with Jon Savage
Value: $400
Ready for some fresh ink? Enjoy a 2-hour custom tattoo session with talented local tattoo artist Jon Savage. Whether you’re thinking a meaningful small piece, adding to an existing tattoo, or starting a new design, Jon will work with you to create something unique just for you.
Session includes:
Perfect for:
Starting bid
Fine Line Tattoo Session with Tess — Bloodstain Bettie Tattoo
Value: $400
Enjoy a stunning, delicate, and highly detailed tattoo from Tess at Bloodstain Tattoo, a sought-after artist known for her exceptional fine line work. This silent-auction item includes a custom tattoo session valued at $400, perfect for anyone who wants a beautifully precise and timeless piece.
Includes:
Perfect for:
Starting bid
✨ Brazilian Blowout + Luxury Aftercare Bundle
Donated by Pia’s Fades & Salon
Transform your hair with a premium Brazilian Blowout treatment — the gold standard for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair that lasts for months. This professional service creates a protective layer around each strand, eliminating frizz, boosting shine, and cutting your styling time in half.
This package includes:
🌬 Professional Brazilian Blowout Treatment ($250 value)
💚 Aftercare Kit (Shampoo + Conditioner + Mask)
To protect and extend your results, you’ll also receive a full-size Brazilian Blowout aftercare bundle designed to keep your hair silky, shiny, and nourished at home.
Perfect For:
Anyone looking for smoother, healthier, humidity-proof hair with salon-quality shine.
Total Value: Over $250
Starting bid
Get everything you need for your next project with this ultimate home-improvement bundle! This auction item includes a $100 Lowe’s gift card and a $100 Home Depot gift card, giving you double the shopping power for tools, décor, hardware, materials, and more.
To top it off, you’ll also receive a premium tool kit, perfect for everyday repairs, DIY upgrades, and weekend projects. Whether you're building, fixing, or creating, this bundle sets you up with everything you need.
Valued at: $250
A dream package for homeowners, DIY lovers, and anyone ready to tackle their next project!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!