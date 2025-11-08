Hosted by

Death by hair a fresh start

Comedy Underground Silent Auction

9900 I-35 Building O Suite 500, Suite 43

Texas Howdy- Variety Pack of drinks item
$50

Starting bid

What is HOWDY?
Made right here in Texas, HOWDY THC Seltzers are fully hemp-derived and offer a smooth, easy experience with 2.5mg or 5mg of THC per can. Crafted with classic cowboy-inspired flavors—Ranch Water, Paloma, Sweet Tea, and Lemonade—HOWDY is designed to help you unwind on a weeknight or kick up your boots on the weekend.

Enjoy all the fun without the hangover.
Value: $150

William Chris Vineyard Chef table for 4 Guest item
$100

Starting bid

William Chris Vineyards – Chef’s Table Experience
Fredericksburg, Texas
Value: $300

Indulge in a truly elevated culinary and wine adventure at the renowned William Chris Vineyards in the heart of Fredericksburg wine country. The Chef’s Table Experience at Hye Estate offers an unforgettable guided journey through five expertly crafted wines, each paired with seasonal, house-made culinary creations.

During this intimate tasting, you’ll explore how each bite enhances and transforms the flavors of the wine—creating a memorable, educational, and beautifully curated experience. Perfect for wine lovers, food enthusiasts, or anyone looking to savor the best of Texas wine and cuisine.

A luxurious pairing experience you won’t forget.

The Brewtorium- Beer Common Core item
$25

Starting bid

https://thebrewtorium.com Common Core Juicy IPA, prominently featuring Pink Boots Blend hops & malts, is bursting with tangerine, peach & big citrusy creamsicle flavors balanced by subtle bitterness & white pepper notes. 6 Cases of 4 Valued at $100

Water2Wine Experience for 2-6 People item
Water2Wine Experience for 2-6 People
$100

Starting bid

Water2Wine Tasting & Winemaker Experience Package
Value: $350

Enjoy an unforgettable day at Water2Wine with this immersive wine experience package designed for groups of 2–6 people. Your card includes six tasting flights or six glasses of wine to share on the day of redemption—perfect for sipping, exploring, and discovering new favorites together.

Your group will also choose one of these hands-on experiences:

🍇 Vintner’s Experience
Become the winemaker! Create your own signature blend with guidance from Water2Wine’s experts.

🍾 Bottling Experience
Bottle your own wine as a team! You’ll get to fill, cork, foil, and label a batch of Water2Wine’s handcrafted wine.

This package also includes:

  • Two bottles of their finest Water2Wine selections
  • Handmade coaster
  • Two wine glasses to take home and enjoy

A perfect mix of tasting, learning, and creating—an experience any wine lover will cherish.

Lampkin Mobile Detailing item
Lampkin Mobile Detailing
$100

Starting bid

Deluxe Mobile Detailing by Lampkin Mobile
Value: $375

Enjoy the ultimate convenience and luxury with a Deluxe Detailing package from Lampkin Mobile, brought right to your doorstep. Sit back and relax while their expert team transforms your vehicle inside and out, leaving it spotless, refreshed, and looking showroom-ready.

Includes:

  • Full interior and exterior detail
  • Deep cleaning, shine, and protection
  • Professional service performed at your home for maximum convenience

Perfect for anyone who wants their car to feel new again—without ever leaving the driveway!

Savage Tattoo 2 hour Session item
Savage Tattoo 2 hour Session
$100

Starting bid

2-Hour Custom Tattoo Session with Jon Savage
Value: $400

Ready for some fresh ink? Enjoy a 2-hour custom tattoo session with talented local tattoo artist Jon Savage. Whether you’re thinking a meaningful small piece, adding to an existing tattoo, or starting a new design, Jon will work with you to create something unique just for you.

Session includes:

  • Consultation and custom design
  • Up to 2 hours of tattoo time
  • Professional, clean, and comfortable studio experience

Perfect for:

  • First-time tattoos
  • Fine line or small/medium pieces
  • Adding to your current collection
Bloodstain Bettie Tattoo 2 hour session item
Bloodstain Bettie Tattoo 2 hour session
$100

Starting bid

Fine Line Tattoo Session with Tess — Bloodstain Bettie Tattoo
Value: $400

Enjoy a stunning, delicate, and highly detailed tattoo from Tess at Bloodstain Tattoo, a sought-after artist known for her exceptional fine line work. This silent-auction item includes a custom tattoo session valued at $400, perfect for anyone who wants a beautifully precise and timeless piece.

Includes:

  • Custom design consultation
  • Professional fine line tattoo session (up to $400 value)
  • Clean, safe, and comfortable studio experience

Perfect for:

  • Fine line florals
  • Script and micro-detail designs
  • Small to medium minimalist pieces
  • Adding soft, elegant work to your tattoo collection
Brazilian Blowout and Aftercare item
Brazilian Blowout and Aftercare
$80

Starting bid

✨ Brazilian Blowout + Luxury Aftercare Bundle
Donated by Pia’s Fades & Salon

Transform your hair with a premium Brazilian Blowout treatment — the gold standard for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair that lasts for months. This professional service creates a protective layer around each strand, eliminating frizz, boosting shine, and cutting your styling time in half.

This package includes:

🌬 Professional Brazilian Blowout Treatment ($250 value)

  • Smooths and strengthens hair
  • Removes frizz while maintaining body and movement
  • Custom-tailored to your hair type
  • Lasts up to 12 weeks with proper care
  • Performed by Angela at Pia’s Fades & Salon, known for her beautiful transformations and restorative hair care expertise

💚 Aftercare Kit (Shampoo + Conditioner + Mask)
To protect and extend your results, you’ll also receive a full-size Brazilian Blowout aftercare bundle designed to keep your hair silky, shiny, and nourished at home.

Perfect For:
Anyone looking for smoother, healthier, humidity-proof hair with salon-quality shine.

Total Value: Over $250

Home Improvement Kit item
Home Improvement Kit
$50

Starting bid

🔧 $100 Lowe’s Gift Card + $100 Home Depot Gift Card + Premium Tool Kit

Get everything you need for your next project with this ultimate home-improvement bundle! This auction item includes a $100 Lowe’s gift card and a $100 Home Depot gift card, giving you double the shopping power for tools, décor, hardware, materials, and more.

To top it off, you’ll also receive a premium tool kit, perfect for everyday repairs, DIY upgrades, and weekend projects. Whether you're building, fixing, or creating, this bundle sets you up with everything you need.

Valued at: $250
A dream package for homeowners, DIY lovers, and anyone ready to tackle their next project!

